Feds Repeal Regulatory Definition Of "Harm” Under Endangered Species Act

Regulatory Definition

By John M. Simpson. On July 14, 2026, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service (collectively, the “Services”) published a final rule rescinding the longstanding regulatory definition of “harm” under the Endangered Species Act. The rescission removes the definition from 50 CFR Parts 17 and 222, effectively ending the decades-old practice of treating significant habitat modification or degradation as a form of prohibited “take” under Section 9 of the ESA. The rule represents one of the most consequential reinterpretations of the ESA in the statute’s history.

What the Rule Does

Since 1975, FWS’s regulatory definition of “harm” had included habitat modification within the meaning of “take.” The 1981 revision narrowed the definition somewhat, requiring that habitat modification “actually kills or injures wildlife by significantly impairing essential behavioral patterns, including breeding, feeding or sheltering.” NMFS adopted a similar definition in 1999. The new final rule eliminates both definitions entirely. Going forward, the Services will rely solely on the plain statutory text of Section 3 of the ESA, which defines “take” as “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or to attempt to engage in any such conduct.”

The Agencies’ Core Rationale

The Services’ rescission rests on a single overarching conclusion: the regulatory definition of “harm” does not reflect the “single, best meaning” of the statutory text. Their reasoning proceeds along several lines.

First, the Services invoke the noscitur a sociis canon, reasoning that “harm,” read alongside the other nine verbs in the statutory definition of “take,” must refer to an affirmative act directed immediately and intentionally against a particular animal—not an indirect act or omission that accidentally injures a population. The traditional meaning of “take” is to kill or capture a wild animal, and the other enumerated verbs (harass, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, collect) all fit comfortably within that core meaning.

Second, the Services point to the structure of the ESA itself. Habitat protection is addressed through distinct statutory mechanisms—Section 7 requires federal agencies to avoid jeopardizing species or adversely modifying critical habitat, and Section 5 authorizes land acquisition for conservation. Reading habitat modification into the Section 9 “take” prohibition would render these other provisions redundant, violating the canon against surplusage.

Third, the Services characterize the regulatory history as one in which FWS arrogated to itself authority that Congress never granted. In 1975, FWS initially proposed to include habitat modification in the definition of “harass,” only shifting it to “harm” at the final-rule stage with minimal explanation. The Services now view this as an effort to prohibit habitat modification by private citizens, irrespective of the statutory text’s actual meaning.

Fourth, the Services rely on the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which abrogated Chevron deference. After Loper Bright, the question is no longer whether an agency’s interpretation is “reasonable” or “permissible,” but whether it reflects the single best meaning of the statute. The Services conclude that the prior definition fails that test.

Finally, the Services determined that no replacement definition is needed. Because “take” is defined in the statute and the meaning of “harm” within that definition was, in the Services’ view, correctly articulated by Justice Scalia’s dissent in Sweet Home, a freestanding regulatory definition would be unnecessary and potentially confusing.

The Statutory Stare Decisis Question

At least one legally significant aspect of the final rule is its treatment of statutory stare decisis. In Loper Bright, the Supreme Court stated that “prior cases that relied on the Chevron framework … are still subject to statutory stare decisis.” Critics of the proposed rule argued that this principle required the Services to maintain the definition of “harm” because it was upheld by the Sweet Home majority.

The Services reject this argument on multiple grounds. They emphasize that Sweet Home held only that FWS’s interpretation was a “permissible” reading of the ESA—not the sole correct one. The Court expressly declined to decide whether the statute “compels” that interpretation. Because a Chevron-era holding establishes only that an interpretation is one of potentially multiple permissible readings, it does not foreclose the executive branch from later concluding that a different reading is actually correct.

More fundamentally, the Services draw a distinction between constraints on courts and constraints on the executive branch. Statutory stare decisis, as articulated in Loper Bright, protects prior judicial holdings from being overturned by lower courts. It does not, the Services argue, prevent the executive branch from independently reevaluating its own regulations and concluding they do not match the best meaning of the statute. The Court “left open the possibility that the executive branch could itself depart from regulations that do not match the single, best meaning of the statute—so long as the new regulations reflect that best meaning.” This makes sense, the Services reason, given Loper Bright‘s emphasis on faithful execution of the laws as written by Congress.

The Services also note that even under Chevron, agencies were always free to change their interpretations—citing Brand X and Justice O’Connor’s Sweet Home concurrence, which observed that “nothing the Court says today prevents the agency itself from narrowing the scope of its regulation at a later date.” And in response to commenters invoking Kimble v. Marvel Entertainment for the proposition that stare decisis counsels against change, the Services responded bluntly: “there is no such thing as stare decisis for agency interpretation.” Agencies may change positions when warranted by changes in law or interpretive standards.

What This Means Going Forward

The practical implications are significant. Private parties seeking incidental take permits under Section 10(a) will no longer need to address habitat modification in their conservation plans. The Section 7 consultation process remains intact—federal agencies must still avoid jeopardizing species or adversely modifying critical habitat—but the “take” analysis will no longer encompass indirect habitat effects. The rule is prospective only; previously issued permits and incidental take statements will not be reevaluated. The rule will almost certainly face legal challenge. Courts will need to decide whether the Services’ reading of Loper Bright‘s statutory stare decisis carve-out is correct—that is, whether the executive branch may unilaterally depart from a regulation that was judicially upheld under Chevron, even if courts themselves may not disturb the precedent. That question, which sits at the intersection of administrative law, separation of powers, and environmental protection, is likely to define the next chapter of ESA litigation.