New Mexico Finalizes PFAS Consumer-Products Rule: Key Compliance Deadlines, Labeling Requirements, And Early Litigation

On May 5, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (“NMED”) published a final rule implementing the state’s Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances Protection Act (enacted 2025).

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On May 5, 2026, the New Mexico Environment Department (“NMED”) published a final rule implementing the state’s Per- and Poly-Fluoroalkyl Substances Protection Act (enacted 2025). Effective July 1, 2026, the rule establishes phased product-sale prohibitions, a broad labeling mandate, reporting obligations, testing protocols, and penalties on manufacturers, distributors, and retailers selling PFAS-containing consumer products in New Mexico.

Summary of New Mexico’s PFAS Protection Act and Effective Dates



Date



Milestone

July 1, 2026



Final rule effective date.

Oct. 31, 2026



Deadline for CUU proposals for Jan. 1, 2027 sales bans; deadline for label waiver requests (deemed approved pending review if complete).

Jan. 1, 2027



Sales ban effective for Phase 1 products (cookware, food packaging, dental floss, juvenile products, firefighting foam); reporting and labeling obligations begin.

Jan. 1, 2028

Sales ban effective for Phase 2 products (carpets/rugs, cleaning products, cosmetics, fabric treatments, feminine hygiene products, textiles, textile furnishings, ski wax, upholstered furniture); prohibition on sale without reporting compliance begins.

Jan. 1, 2032



Universal ban on all products with “intentionally added PFAS” unless CUU or other exemption applies.

Reporting and Labeling Obligations

Beginning January 1, 2027, any manufacturer selling a product with intentionally added PFAS in New Mexico is required to submit a report to NMED containing the following:

the product description and relevant identifying codes; purpose of PFAS in the product; amount of each PFAS identified and concentration; manufacturer and contact information; and any additional information NMED requests.

NMED may waive reporting requirements if substantially equivalent information is publicly available (including, for example, Minnesota’s publicly available PRISM system).

Additionally, manufacturers are required to label products that contain intentionally added PFAS substances. The label must clearly inform consumers that the product contains intentionally added PFAS and display an outline of an Erlenmeyer flask with the word “PFAS” inside. New Mexico’s PFAS labeling requirement applies to most products with intentionally added PFAS, including products otherwise exempt from sale bans and reporting, making its scope broader than the prohibition itself. NMED may waive the labeling obligation to the product or product class, when PFAS-containing material will never come into direct consumer contact during intended use over the product’s useful life. Manufacturers must apply for a waiver and include required information by October 31, 2026.

Currently Unavoidable Use Process

Manufacturers may petition the Environmental Improvement Board (“EIB”) to designate products containing intentionally added PFAS as “currently unavoidable use” (“CUU”). To be considered, manufacturers must submit a separate proposal for each individual combination of product category and the associated industrial sector through an online submission portal. Proposals must be submitted between 60 and 12 months before the applicable sales prohibition. CUU approvals expire after three years, and renewals must be submitted between 24 and 12 months before expiration.

Enforcement Penalties and Compliance Fees

Administrative penalties cannot exceed $15,000 per violation, but NMED may also assess administrative costs for each day a violation occurs. Continued noncompliance may result in civil penalties up to $25,000 per day. Along with penalties, there are numerous reporting fees, including general reporting fees ($2,500 for initial; $1,000 for significant changes), application fees ($5,000 for initial; $2,500 for renewal), and label waiver fees ($2,000 for individual products; $5,000 for product classes).

Next Steps for Manufacturers

Prioritize labeling compliance. The labeling requirement is broader than the sales prohibition and applies to most PFAS-containing products—including many that are otherwise exempt from sale bans. The January 1, 2027 deadline is firm absent injunctive relief in the Diamond Vogel litigation.

Submit reporting by January 1, 2027. Failure to report becomes an independent basis for prohibiting product sales beginning January 1, 2028. Early engagement with NMED on waiver and extension requests is advisable.

File CUU petitions for Phase 1 products immediately (October 31, 2026 deadline for deemed-approved CUU proposals).

Assess label waiver eligibility. For exempt products where PFAS will never contact consumers during intended use, label waiver applications should be submitted by October 31, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.