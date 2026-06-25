New York Enacts Substantial Reforms To SEQRA

On May 27, 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law significant amendments to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) as part of the Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

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On May 27, 2026, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law significant amendments to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) as part of the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. The amendments — the most sweeping in decades — exempt certain categories of housing and infrastructure projects from SEQRA review, while also imposing new deadlines to bring greater predictability to the environmental review process for those projects that remain subject to SEQRA. The reforms are part of Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to increase housing production and infrastructure investment by streamlining the review and approval processes. (SPR blogged about the legislative deliberations in April, before the budget was finalized.)

SEQRA, enacted in 1975 and codified in Article 8 of the State’s Environmental Conservation Law, along with the SEQRA regulations in 6 NYCRR Part 617, requires state and local agencies to evaluate the environmental impacts of discretionary actions they undertake, fund, or approve.

New Exemptions for “Qualified Actions”

The amendments create a new framework that statutorily exempts certain “qualified actions” from SEQRA review (some of which are detailed below), while requiring agencies to consider the action “as a whole” to determine whether the exemption applies. (Notably, the amendments do not specify the form for agencies’ exemption determinations.) Certain exemptions require completion of a Phase I Environmental Site Assessment, while others require certification of compliance with applicable hazardous materials laws and local remediation requirements without necessarily requiring a Phase I. (Note that the amendments’ statutory exemptions differ from traditional “Type II” actions, which are primarily regulatory classifications of actions presumed not to have a significant adverse environmental impact, based on agency experience.)

Housing Exemptions

In cities with populations of one million or more (i.e., NYC), housing projects may qualify for the exemption if they:

Are connected to existing public or community water and sewer systems;

Are located on a “previously disturbed site” (a newly defined term in the statute, described below);

Are not located in areas zoned exclusively for industrial uses;

Contain no more than 50,000 square feet of non-industrial, non-residential uses; and

Do not exceed 250 dwelling units, with a higher cap of up to 500 units available in certain higher-density zoning districts based on building height regulations.

For housing in cities and towns with populations of less than one million, the exemption applies if the project:

Is connected to existing public or community water and sewer systems;

Is located on a “previously disturbed site”;

Contains no more than 20% non-residential uses by floor area; and

Falls within certain dwelling unit thresholds that vary based on zoning and whether the project is located in an urbanized area.

For all cities regardless of size, low-density, single-family development on large parcels is not eligible for the housing exemption.

Non-Housing Exemptions

The amendments also create new SEQRA exemptions for other categories of projects, including:

Construction of public parks on a “previously disturbed site”;

Construction of multi‑use bicycle and pedestrian trails on a “previously disturbed site”;

Construction of public-school facilities in cities with populations of one million or more (e., NYC), where the facilities connect to existing water and sewer systems;

Certain water and wastewater infrastructure projects, including in‑kind replacement or rehabilitation of existing systems and lead service line replacement; and

Retrofitting existing structures to incorporate green infrastructure.

“Previously Disturbed Site”

Many of the new exemptions hinge on whether the site of a project qualifies as a “previously disturbed site.” The statutory definition focuses on parcels that have been substantially altered by prior development or use, while excluding sites with recent agricultural use, and certain flood or coastal erosion hazard areas. The definition also varies depending on factors such as the size of the municipality.

Because a project’s eligibility for an exemption depends on this definition, early analysis of site history and conditions will be critical for projects seeking to rely on the new exemptions.

New Deadlines for SEQRA Review

For projects that remain subject to SEQRA, the amendments impose new statutory deadlines on agencies, with the aim of limiting delays and streamlining review:

Agencies must determine whether an action is exempt within 120 days of receiving a permit or authorization application, subject to limited extensions, and applicants can seek judicial relief if this deadline is not met.

Agencies must determine whether an environmental impact statement (EIS) is required no later than one year after the establishment of a lead agency.

For permit‑related actions requiring an EIS, the agency must complete the EIS within two years after a draft EIS is determined to be required, subject to limited extensions in certain circumstances.

Statute of Limitations

The amendments clarify that the statute of limitations for challenging a SEQRA determination begins to run when the agency’s approval or disapproval of the underlying project becomes final and binding (as opposed to a negative declaration, which is not a final decision on the proposed action). Statute of limitations issues are frequently litigated in SEQRA cases, though it remains to be seen how courts will interpret and apply the amended language.

Takeaways

The SEQRA amendments amount to a substantial reform of New York’s environmental review framework and occur against the backdrop of a broader reassessment of environmental review laws at the national level and in other states. Many of these statutes, originally enacted in the 1970s, are being revisited as policymakers question their effect on today’s housing, infrastructure, climate and economic policy objectives.

For many housing and infrastructure projects in New York, the threshold question will now be whether a statutory exemption applies — particularly whether a site qualifies as “previously disturbed.” However, even if a project is exempted from SEQRA review, other permitting, zoning, and environmental requirements continue to apply.

SPR will continue to monitor how agencies implement these changes and how courts interpret the new exemption framework.

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