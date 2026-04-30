House Energy And Commerce Subcommittee On Environment Will Hold Hearing On EPA’s FY 2027 Budget On April 28, 2026

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will examine the EPA's proposed fiscal year 2027 budget, which seeks $4.2 billion in discretionary funding—a 52.4 percent reduction from the previous year's enacted level. Administrator Lee Zeldin will testify on the agency's budget priorities, including new investments in chemical review processes, artificial intelligence applications, and Make America Healthy Again initiatives.

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The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing on April 28, 2026, on the fiscal year (FY) 2027 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) budget. The only scheduled witness is EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. The hearing memo states that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) budget request for FY 2027 is $1.8 trillion in discretionary budget authority for executive branch departments and agencies. For EPA, President Trump seeks $4.2 billion in base discretionary budget authority for FY 2027 — “a reduction of $4.6 billion (a 52.4 percent reduction) from the FY 2026 enacted level of $8.8 billion.” The hearing memo notes that EPA has emphasized aligning its review of chemicals and pesticides with Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives, “mitigating exposure risks while providing regulatory certainty, and supporting the economy.” To further MAHA initiatives, EPA proposes a $30 million prize challenge to encourage the development of alternatives to certain pesticides. EPA has also proposed a new investment of $2.5 million for new approach methods (NAM) to reduce the backlog of new chemical reviews and accelerate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in chemical evaluations. EPA also requests authorization to collect Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) service fees in FY 2027, “though the statute’s authorization of appropriations expires at the end of FY 2026.”

According to the hearing memo, the following issues may be examined at the hearing:

EPA’s budget proposal for FY 2027;

EPA rulemakings and regulatory issues;

EPA management and operations;

EPA coordination with other agencies on government-wide initiatives; and

EPA financial awards programs.

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