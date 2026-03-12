New Modules And Expanded Courses Now Available In B&C's TSCA Tutor® And FIFRA Tutor® Online Regulatory Training

Professionals seeking expert, efficient, essential regulatory training are encouraged to explore the offerings available from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.'s (B&C®) TSCA Tutor® and FIFRA Tutor® online, on-demand courses. The courses were created to fill the gap between self-directed regulatory education and costly live training sessions.

TSCA Tutor guides professionals through the Toxic Substances Control Act's (TSCA) application to a company's operations to ensure consistent compliance with TSCA regulations and, importantly, shows how to understand and anticipate how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ongoing implementation of TSCA will impact a company's industrial chemical selection and use processes. Two new modules, "Articles and the Articles Exemption" and "Understanding TSCA Significant New Use Rules (SNUR)," have recently been added to the TSCA Tutor curriculum.

FIFRA Tutor presents, in a clear and business-focused context, guidance in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The FIFRA product approval process is protracted, and often challenging, for any given product. Further complicating matters are the ensuing — often expensive — data, recordkeeping, and advocacy requirements associated with obtaining FIFRA product approvals. FIFRA Tutor courses are intended to provide on-demand knowledge to assist with the strategic planning that is critical to global product development.

The online courses were developed and are presented by members of B&C's renowned TSCA and FIFRA practice groups. Courses can be completed at the learner's own pace, and enrollment is valid for one full year. Interested professionals should visit https://training.lawbc.com/ to view sample course segments and purchase modules.

Online courses are currently offered at $100 for one-hour modules and $200 for two-hour modules, with course bundles available that reduce the cost per course. Prices will increase in July 2026, so learners are encouraged to register now to take advantage of current pricing.

Volume discounts are available for companies wishing to purchase courses for multiple employees. Contact Emily Scherer, escherer@lawbc.com, for more information on volume discounts or general questions regarding TSCA Tutor or FIFRA Tutor.

