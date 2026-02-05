Leadership Transition At California Department Of Fish And Wildlife

Longtime California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton "Chuck" Bonham recently stepped down after 15 years at the helm. His departure marks the end of the longest tenure in the Department's 150‑year history. CDFW has principal responsibility to implement California's wildlife laws, including the California Endangered Species Act, Natural Community Conservation Planning Act, Lake and Streambed Alteration Program, and California's fully protected species statutes.

Bonham left his post to join The Nature Conservancy as its California Executive Director. During his time at CDFW, Bonham oversaw the expansion of the agency's reach. Notable milestones during his tenure included the removal of four dams on the lower Klamath River, a number of years of commercial salmon fishing closures, the re-emergence of a gray wolf population in the state, and significant declines in key Delta fish species.

On January 29, 2026, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Meghan Hertel as the new Director of CDFW. Hertel brings nearly two decades of conservation and environmental policy experience to the role. She most recently served as the Deputy Secretary of Biodiversity and Habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency, and previously held leadership positions at Audubon California, the Land Life Company, and the Resources Legacy Fund.

The transition from Bonham to Hertel comes at a pivotal time. Bonham's departure leaves behind unresolved challenges including whether CDFW can successfully administer its wildlife permitting programs in a manner that is informed by science, management of California hatchery and naturally spawned salmon populations, and conflicts between ranchers and predators like wolves and mountain lions. Hertel steps into a role where it is essential to be responsive to the needs of Californians and California's wildlife and to drive policy that is informed by the best available scientific information to be successful.