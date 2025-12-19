OECD Publishes Synthesis Report On Understanding Fluoropolymers And Their Life Cycle

On November 14, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a report entitled Synthesis Report on Understanding Fluoropolymers and Their Life Cycle. The report provides a synthesis of the global fluoropolymer market, exploring the identities and life cycles of fluoropolymers, the presence of other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in commercial products, their degradation through processing, use, and end-of-life treatment, as well as their environmental release and occurrences. The report identifies specific gaps in knowledge and data, discussing them in detail. The report highlights the following insights:

Data regarding fluoropolymers is scattered across a variety of sources covering long time periods, including international, national, and local regulatory documents, scientific literature spanning multiple disciplines, technical handbooks, and company-specific documents. Establishing a centralized knowledge and data repository for fluoropolymers may be warranted, engaging regulators, industry, scientists from various disciplines, and civil society. This "would ensure that relevant information is systematically captured, organized, and made accessible, enabling the synthesis of a clearer, more cohesive understanding of the global fluoropolymer landscape over time."

It is important to emphasize the interconnected nature of the presence of other PFAS in commercial products, their degradation during processing, use, and end-of-life treatment, and their environmental occurrence. While the report examines these issues separately, "their interlinkages cannot be overstated." According to the report, "[a] holistic approach that accounts for the full life cycle of fluoropolymers, from production to disposal, is essential for accurate environmental and health risk assessments."

The report states that "[b]y recognizing the fragmented nature of existing data, advocating for centralized knowledge-sharing, and promoting a holistic life cycle approach, it is possible to enhance understanding and facilitate more informed decision-making in the future." According to the report, additional research and collaboration among regulators, industry, and academics is critical to address the remaining gaps and develop more sustainable practices for the management of fluoropolymers and PFAS in general.

