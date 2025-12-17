UN Calls For Input For Thematic Report On PFAS And Human Rights

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights has called for input on a thematic report on "forever chemicals (PFAS) and human rights." According to the UN, the report will identify how the adverse impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including pathways to exposure, relate to potential human rights violations. The report "will also analyze gaps and shortcomings in the national, regional, and multilateral legal frameworks governing forever chemicals, with a view to securing both protection from chemical exposure and accountability for the violation of human rights." Specific objectives of the report include:

Documenting adverse impacts resulting from PFAS exposures and identifying possible policies, strategies, and measures to prevent them;

Outlining how exposure to PFAS may violate human rights, including the right to physical integrity, the right to health, the right to life, the right to a healthy environment, including a safe and healthy working environment, and the right of access to justice and effective remedies, among others;

Clarifying ethical and legal responsibilities of PFAS producers and the present generation with respect to PFAS and human rights;

Supporting states in implementing good practices to prevent adverse toxic impacts from PFAS exposure; and

Exploring existing domestic, regional, and multilateral response measures to mitigate the adverse impacts of PFAS in human and environmental health and reduce the overall production of PFAS in supply chains.

The Special Rapporteur invites all stakeholders to provide input for the preparation of the thematic report. Contributions may be country-specific, general, or academic in nature, and may include information on the following topics:

PFAS exposure and impact: Information on pathways to exposure and the adverse impacts of PFAS on human rights;

Environmental justice: Information on how PFAS impacts communities in vulnerable situations and developing countries;

Philosophy: Ethical responsibilities involved in PFAS production and release;

Science: Best available scientific evidence regarding risks and impacts of PFAS on the effective enjoyment of human rights;

Transboundary movements: Exports and imports of PFAS, products containing PFAS, and PFAS-laden waste;

Response measures: Information on how national, regional governments, and multilateral processes and institutions, are responding to the challenges posed by PFAS, including laws and jurisprudence; and

Access to justice and accountability: Efforts at securing accountability for entities responsible for causing toxic harm due to PFAS exposure.

According to the UN, response will inform the preparation of the thematic report of the Special Rapporteur to the Human Rights Council. Unless otherwise specified, the UN will publish the input on the website of the Special Rapporteur. Responses are due January 9, 2026.

