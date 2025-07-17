ARTICLE
17 July 2025

Hon. Andrew Wheeler | Former EPA Administrator and Current Partner and Head of Federal Affairs at Holland & Hart (Podcast)

HH
Holland & Hart LLP

Contributor

Holland & Hart LLP logo

We strive to lead our profession by giving the highest level of service and loyalty to our clients and by forging a team—lawyers, paralegals, staff, and other professionals—whose work is infused with our values.

Joe Holland and Steve Hart were highly trained lawyers who just so happened to also be Rocky Mountain climbers. In 1947 they came together to build a firm. Their philosophy was simple: keep going up, and if you get stuck, there is always another route to the top. This is where the spirit of the firm’s pioneering and innovation began.

Explore Firm Details
Welcome to The Zenergy Podcast! Today host Karan Takhar has the honor of speaking with Andrew Wheeler. Andrew was one of the EPA Administrators during President Trump's first term
United States Environment
Karan Takhar

Welcome to The Zenergy Podcast! Today host Karan Takhar has the honor of speaking with Andrew Wheeler. Andrew was one of the EPA Administrators during President Trump's first term and is current Partner and Head of Federal Affairs at Holland & Hart. They discuss what drew Andrew to working in environmental policy and what experiences and decisions guided him to land his role at the EPA. Andrew shares his leadership style, what it takes to lead a large organization, and the value of being present, taking questions, and listening. They then go on to discuss more current affairs and Andrew's philosophy on balancing economy and jobs with climate needs. They also chat about the opportunities for bipartisan progress on energy and environmental policy today.

Credits:
Editing/Graphics: Desta Wondirad, Wondir Studios

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Karan Takhar
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More