Hon. Andrew Wheeler | Former EPA Administrator and Current Partner and Head of Federal Affairs at Holland & Hart (Podcast)

Welcome to The Zenergy Podcast! Today host Karan Takhar has the honor of speaking with Andrew Wheeler. Andrew was one of the EPA Administrators during President Trump's first term and is current Partner and Head of Federal Affairs at Holland & Hart. They discuss what drew Andrew to working in environmental policy and what experiences and decisions guided him to land his role at the EPA. Andrew shares his leadership style, what it takes to lead a large organization, and the value of being present, taking questions, and listening. They then go on to discuss more current affairs and Andrew's philosophy on balancing economy and jobs with climate needs. They also chat about the opportunities for bipartisan progress on energy and environmental policy today.
Credits:
Editing/Graphics: Desta Wondirad, Wondir Studios
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.