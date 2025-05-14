Protecting The Great Lakes From Invasive Carp (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs agencies to expedite all federal permitting, funding, and technical measures to block invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes, including advancing the Brandon Road Interbasin Project. It also urges Illinois to acquire project land by July 1, 2025, and issue all necessary permits within 30 days of eligibility to avoid construction delays.
Trump Executive Order - Protecting the Great Lakes from Invasive Carp
