NJ Assembly To Vote On Packaging Legislation: Extended Producer Responsibility Program

On Thursday, May 8, the New Jersey Assembly Environment, Natural Resources and Solid Waste Committee will consider legislation to create an "Extended Producer Responsibility Program." Assembly Bill 5009, known as the Packaging Product Stewardship Act, would require certain manufacturers and distributors of products that utilize "packaging materials," broadly defined, to implement plans to decrease the amount of packaging included with their products. This legislation is intended to reduce the amount of solid waste distributed within the state, but it is widely considered by the regulated industryto be more burdensome and inconsistent with other similarly-intended laws around the country. Concerned manufacturers are encouraged to review this legislation and its Senate counterpart, Senate Bill 3398, consider its impact on their business, and engage in ongoing efforts to oppose this effort.

Recycled Content Law: First Compliance Reports due 7/18/25

New Jersey's Recycled Content Law became effective on January 18, 2024, and covered manufacturers must submit their first compliance reports by July 18, 2025. Despite this pending compliance date quickly approaching, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has not, to date, provided guidance on the form or preferred methodology of reporting, nor promulgated regulations clarifying various provisions of the law. Porzio's collaborative team of Real Estate, Land Use, and Environmental attorneys are here to help manufacturers assess their compliance status and prepare for upcoming requirements.

