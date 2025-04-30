EPA Provides Technical Support For Companies Submitting New Chemical Data

On April 25, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of new resources intended to help companies with the requirements described in EPA's December 2024 final rule governing the review of new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, the new materials "provide companies with clear instructions on how to include required data elements in the current system used for new chemical submissions while the agency works to update that system." EPA's final rule clarifies the level of detail for the data elements that submitters are required to provide with new chemical notices whenever that information is known to or reasonably ascertainable by the submitter. EPA states that "[a]s noted in the preamble to the final rule, enhancements to the Central Data Exchange (CDX) for submitting the data elements were not finalized concurrently with the amendments." Until then, submitters can provide the required information using the existing CDX workflow. The new information on EPA's website describes how submitters can satisfy the amended data requirements pending updates to CDX. EPA states that once it completes the CDX updates, it intends to conduct stakeholder outreach before rolling the updates out "so that users know all data elements are included in CDX and that the use of this supplemental information" will no longer be necessary.

