Sarah Grey To Moderate Clean Hydrogen Law And Policy Webinar

Sarah Grey, a partner at Arnold & Porter, will moderate the upcoming GreenTech: Clean Hydrogen Projects, Policy, and Law in 2025 and Beyond webinar, hosted by the Environmental Law Institute (ELI) on April 21, 2025.

This timely program will explore the evolving legal and policy landscape for clean hydrogen in the U.S. Building on significant developments during the Biden administration, the panel will assess how hydrogen production, infrastructure, and investment are likely to be shaped in 2025 and beyond under the Trump administration. Topics will include federal incentives, regulatory changes, barriers to growth, and the roles of agencies such as the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Panelists will also examine the impact of state-level initiatives and private-sector investments on advancing clean hydrogen technologies.

Sarah will moderate a panel of distinguished experts, including:

Christina Baworowsky , Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions

, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Alex Bomstein , Executive Director, Clean Air Council

, Executive Director, Clean Air Council Patrick Drupp , Director of Climate Policy, Sierra Club

, Director of Climate Policy, Sierra Club Ann-Kathrin Merz , Industry & Strategy Lead, First Ammonia

, Industry & Strategy Lead, First Ammonia Frank Wolak, President & CEO, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association

The webinar is part of ELI's GreenTech Webinar Series, which fosters multi-perspective, practical dialogue around emerging technologies and circular supply chains that support the transition to a decarbonized economy.

Visit ELI's website for further details, including program information and registration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.