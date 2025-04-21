EPA Postpones Effective Date Of Certain Provisions Of TCE Risk Management Rule To June 20, 2025

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

On April 2, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is postponing the effectiveness of certain provisions of its December 17, 2024, final risk management rule for trichloroethylene (TCE) untilJune 20, 2025. 90 Fed. Reg. 14415. After EPA issued the final rule in December 2024, it received multiple petitions for an administrative stay of the effective date. EPA denied the requests, and the companies submitted renewed petitions to stay the effective date of the rule, or, in the alternative, for an administrative stay of certain workplace conditions. As reported in our January 30, 2025, blog item, 13 petitions for review of the final rule were filed in various federal appellate courts. On January 13, 2025, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petitioner's motion to stay temporarily the rule's effective date. The petitions were then consolidated and transferred to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. The Third Circuit issued a January 16, 2025, order leaving the temporary stay of the effective date in place pending briefing on whether the temporary stay of the effective date should remain in effect.

EPA states in the April 2, 2025, notice that, in light of the pending litigation, it has reconsidered its position from its earlier denial of an administrative stay pending judicial review and determined that justice requires a 90-day postponement of the effective date of the conditions for each of the TSCA Section 6(g) exemptions. According to EPA, petitioners allege that because the interim workplace conditions would require petitioners to reduce TCE exposure levels to the interim existing chemical exposure limit (ECEL) of 0.2 parts per million (ppm), the final rule effectively requires the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) "that cannot feasibly be worn all day, and therefore could cause petitioners to cease operations." EPA notes that although it does not concede these allegations, "petitioners have raised significant legal challenges and allege significant harms as a result of the workplace conditions required by the final rule's TSCA section 6(g) exemptions." EPA states that "[m]oreover, a limited postponement that maintains the status quo for these uses appropriately balances the alleged harm to petitioners and other entities with critical uses against the public interest in the health protections that will be afforded by the broader TCE prohibitions and workplace protections going into effect."

