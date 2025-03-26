2024 GHG Reporting Deadline Extended

EPA has extended the reporting deadline under the Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Reporting Rule for reporting year 2024 data from March 31, 2025, to May 30, 2025. Under the rule, owners and operators of facilities that are direct emitters or suppliers of GHGs or that sequester carbon dioxide gas underground are required to report certain activities. The reason provided for the extension in the March 20, 2025, Federal Register Notice is because, as of March 2025, the electronic reporting software has not yet been launched. However, it should be noted that on March 12, 2025, EPA announced its plan to reconsider the reporting rule in its entirety. As a result, the future of the rule is uncertain.

