EPA Reschedules SACC Meetings To Consider 1,3-Butadiene Draft Risk Evaluation, Will Issue Supplement

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on March 11, 2025, the rescheduled meeting dates of the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC) that had been previously scheduled for February 2025 to consider and review the draft risk evaluation for 1,3-butadiene. 90 Fed. Reg. 11737. The rescheduled preparatory meeting for the SACC to consider the scope and clarity of the revised draft charge questions for the peer review will now be held on March 25, 2025, and the rescheduled peer review meeting for the SACC to consider the draft documents and public comments will now be held on April 1 – 4, 2025. EPA will accept comment on the scope and clarity of the revised draft charge questions for the peer review and the draft risk evaluation and related documents, including a new supplement of preliminarily refined risk estimates for 1,3-butadiene released from facilities in advance of and during the peer review meeting. SACC will consider the comments during its discussions. To request time to present oral comments during the preparatory meeting, stakeholders must register by 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on March 21, 2025. For those not making oral comments, registration will remain open through the end of this preparatory meeting. Written comments, including written versions of oral comments, on the scope and clarity of the charge questions are due March 21, 2025. To request time to present oral comments during the peer review meeting, stakeholders must register by 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on March 28, 2025. For those not making oral comments, registration will remain open through the end of this peer review meeting. Written comments on the draft risk evaluation and related documents, including preliminarily refined risk estimates for 1,3-butadiene released from facilities, are due March 20, 2025. Written versions of oral comments are due March 28, 2025.

