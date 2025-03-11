ARTICLE
11 March 2025

EPA Will Extend Deadline For Reporting Health And Safety Data For 16 Chemicals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on March 6, 2025, that it plans to issue a rule "soon" to extend the reporting deadline for a rule under Section 8(d) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on March 6, 2025, that it plans to issue a rule "soon" to extend the reporting deadline for a rule under Section 8(d) of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) requiring manufacturers (including importers) of 16 chemicals to report data from unpublished health and safety studies to EPA. The rule applies to manufacturers in the North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) codes for chemical manufacturing (NAICS code 325) and petroleum refineries (NAICS code 324110) that are currently manufacturing (including importing) a listed chemical substance (or will do so during the chemical's reporting period), or that have manufactured (including imported) or proposed to manufacture (including import) a listed chemical substance within the last ten years. EPA states that the health and safety studies will help inform EPA's prioritization, risk evaluation, and risk management of chemicals under TSCA. The current reporting deadline is March 13, 2025. EPA intends to extend the reporting deadline by 90 days to June 11, 2025, for vinyl chloride, and 180 days to September 9, 2025, for the other chemicals covered under the rule:

  • 4,4-Methylene bis(2-chloraniline);
  • 4-tert-octylphenol(4-(1,1,3,3-Tetramethylbutyl)-phenol);
  • Acetaldehyde;
  • Acrylonitrile;
  • Benzenamine;
  • Benzene;
  • Bisphenol A (BPA);
  • Ethylbenzene;
  • Naphthalene;
  • Styrene;
  • Tribromomethane (bromoform);
  • Triglycidyl isocyanurate;
  • Hydrogen fluoride;
  • N-(1,3-Dimethylbutyl)-N′-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD); and
  • 2-anilino-5-[(4-methylpentan-2-yl) amino]cyclohexa-2,5-diene-1,4-dione (6PPD-quinone).

More information on EPA's December 13, 2024, final rule is available in our December 23, 2024, memorandum.

