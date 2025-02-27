EPA Reopens, Extends Comment Periods For Proposed PFAS Rule And Notices

On February 21, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) extended the comment deadline for the January 17, 2025, proposed rule to clarify the timeframe for when companies must first notify a customer that one of its mixtures or trade name products contains a per- or polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) listed on the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI). 90 Fed. Reg. 10043. As reported in our January 22, 2025, blog item, the Biden EPA proposed the rule in response to questions from industry regarding the effective date of supplier notifications for PFAS added to the TRI pursuant to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (NDAA). Stakeholders questioned whether the supplier notification requirements for such PFAS begin on January 1, when the PFAS are added to the statutory TRI chemical list, or upon EPA completing a rulemaking to include the added PFAS in the Code of Federal Regulations. EPA has reopened the comment period to allow interested parties additional time to review and analyze thoroughly how the proposed rule may impact parties potentially subject to it. Comments are due March 24, 2025.

EPA published a separate notice on February 21, 2025, extending the comment period on the following notices:

Draft National Recommended Ambient Water Quality Criteria for the Protection of Human Health for Perfluorooctanoic Acid, Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid, and Perfluorobutane Sulfonic Acid, 89 Fed. Reg. 105041. EPA announced the availability of draft Clean Water Act (CWA) national recommended ambient water quality criteria (AWQC) for the protection of human health for three PFAS for a 60-day public comment period. EPA states that it developed these draft PFAS national recommended human health criteria (HHC) to reflect the latest scientific information, consistent with current EPA guidance, methods, and longstanding practice. Comments are due April 25, 2025.

Draft Sewage Sludge Risk Assessment for Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS), 90 Fed. Reg. 3859. As reported in our January 14, 2025, blog item, according to EPA, the findings show that there may be human health risks associated with exposure to PFOA or PFOS with all three methods of using or disposing of sewage sludge — land application of biosolids, surface disposal in landfills, or incineration. Comments are due April 16, 2025.

90 Fed. Reg. 10078. EPA states in each Federal Register notice that comments previously submitted need not be resubmitted as they are already incorporated into the public record and will be considered in the final action as appropriate. Where appropriate, EPA may consider further extending the comment periods.

