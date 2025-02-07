PFAS In Soil: State Regulations

Summary

In the absence of enforceable federal standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") in soil, several states have started the process of regulating PFAS in soil themselves. These regulations have implications for due diligence, site investigations, and remediation decisions. This client alert explores the current landscape of state regulations regarding the advisory, notification, and cleanup levels for PFAS – most commonly perfluorooctane sulfonic acid ("PFOS") and perfluorooctanoic acid ("PFOA") – in soil.

Federal Regional Screening Levels

The United States Protection Agency ("EPA") has issued Regional Screening Levels ("RSLs") for numerous PFAS substances, and the levels for some of the most commonly regulated PFAS compounds are listed below. RSLs are advisory levels and are not enforceable limits, but both EPA and state agencies often use RSLs to investigate and characterize potential remediation sites.

PFOS

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

0.0063

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

0.058

PFOA

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

0.000019

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

0.000078

PFNA

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

0.19

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

2.5

HFPO-DA or "GenX"

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

0.23

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

3.5

PFHxS

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

1.3

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

16

PFBS

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

19

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

250

PFHxA

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

32

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

410

PFBA

Residential soil level (mg/kg)1

78

Industrial soil level (mg/kg)2

1,200

State Regulations

The information provided below is current as of January 31, 2025 , but it is important to note that this is a developing regulatory space. There are some proposed laws, in states such as Massachusetts, that address PFAS soil permitting or remediation issues, so additional legislation on this topic may be enacted later this year.

Alaska

Concentration Level

PFOA and PFOS

Arctic zone: 2.2 mg/kg

Under 40 inch zone: 1.6 mg/kg

Over 40 inch zone: 1.3 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Regulation (See 18 AAC 75, Table B-1)

California

Concentration Level

PFOA

Resident non-cancer hazard: 0.028 mg/kg

Commercial/industrial non-cancer hazard: 0.37 mg/kg

Construction worker non-cancer hazard: 0.086 mg/kg

PFOS

Resident non-cancer hazard: 0.11 mg/kg

Commercial/industrial nonconcern hazard: 1.5 mg/kg

Construction worker non-cancer hazard: 0.34 mg/kg

Note: There are also cancer risk standards for all three of these categories

Type of regulation

Screening level advisory

Information

San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board Interim Final Environmental Screening Levels (page 12; currently in the process of updating standards)

Connecticut

Concentration Level

PFOA + PFOS + PFNA + PFHxS + PFHpA = 1.35 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Remediation standard regulations, residential direct exposure criteria (Table 2, pgs. 130-131)

Delaware

Concentration Level

PFOA: 0.0002 mg/kg

PFOS: 0.0063 mg/kg

HFPO-DA: 0.023 mg/kg

PFNA: 0.19 mg/kg

PFHxS: 1.3 mg/kg

PFDoDA: 3.2 mg/kg

TFSI: 23 mg/kg

PFBS and PFUDA: 19 mg/kg

PFHxA: 32 mg/kg

PFPrA; 39 mg/kg

PFTetDA: 63 mg/kg

PFBA: 78 mg/kg

PFODA: 2,500 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Notification

Information

Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act Reporting Level Table (see Appendix A, pages 10-11)

Florida

Concentration Level

PFOS and PFOA

Residential: 1.3 mg/kg

Commercial/industrial: 25 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

PFAS Dynamic Plan (see page 9)

Related information

Statute

Hawaii

Concentration Level

PFOS and PFOA

0.025 mg/kg3

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Environmental Action Levels (see table A-1)

Related information

Indiana

Concentration Level

PFOS: 0.2 mg/kg

PFNA and PFOA: 0.3 mg/kg

PFHxS: 2 mg/kg

PFDoDA: 4 mg/kg

PFOA: 5 mg/kg

PFBS and PFUDA: 30 mg/kg

PFHxA: 40 mg/kg

PFTetA: 90 mg/kg

PFODA: 4,000 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening Level/Advisory

Information

Standard Exposure Scenarios

Related Information

Iowa

Concentration Level

PFDA: 0.00016 mg/kg

PFOS: 0.00048 mg/kg

PFNA: 0.18 mg/kg

PFHxS: 1.6 mg/kg

PFBS: 18 mg/kg

PFOA: 35 mg/kg

PFHxA: 39 mg/kg

PFBA: 61 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Statewide standards

Maine

Concentration Level

PFOA

Residential: 0.26 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 3.4 mg/kg

Construction worker: 0.77 mg/kg

PFOS

Residential: 0.17 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 2.2 mg/kg

Construction worker: 0.51 mg/kg

PFBA

Residential: 110 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 1,600 mg/kg

Construction worker: 2,000 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 26 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 340 mg/kg

Construction worker: 230 mg/kg

PFHxS

Residential: 1.7 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 22 mg/kg

Construction worker: 5.1 mg/kg

PFHxA

Residential: 43 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 560 mg/kg

Construction worker: 130 mg/kg

PFNA

Residential: 0.26 mg/kg

Commercial worker: 3.4 mg/kg

Construction worker: 0.77 mg/kg

Note: There are three other categories listed, such as "Leaching to Groundwater," "Park User," and "Recreator Sediment"

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Remedial Action Guidelines (pg. 65)

Maine Department of Environmental Protection information

Massachusetts

Concentration Level

0.3 mg/kg (stated in the regulation as 0.3 ppm) for SW-1

6 PFAS substances combined: PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, and PFDA

Note: the concentration level depends on the soil classification designation

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Regulation (see Table 5) and MassDEP related information

Minnesota

Concentration Level

PFOS (stated in the blueprint in ng/g)

Residential: 0.041 mg/kg

Non-residential: 0.56 mg/kg

PFHxS

Residential: 0.13 mg/kg

Non-residential: 1.7 mg/kg

PFOA

Residential: 0.24 mg/kg

Non-residential: 3.2 mg/kg

PFBA

Residential: 38 mg/kg

Non-residential: 520 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 57 mg/kg

Non-residential: 77 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

PFAS Blueprint (see pgs. 180-182)

Nebraska

Concentration Level

PFOA

Residential: 0.32 mg/kg

Industrial: 1.5 mg/kg

PFOS

Residential: 3.2 mg/kg

Industrial: 150 mg/kg

Note: This is only for the Voluntary Cleanup Program

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Regulation (see table A-1)

Nevada

Concentration Level

PFOA:

Residential: 2.35 mg/kg

Indoor industrial/commercial worker: 70.1 mg/kg

Outdoor industrial/commercial worker: 38.9 mg/kg

PFOS:

Residential: 1.56 mg/kg

Indoor industrial/commercial worker: 46.7 mg/kg

Outdoor industrial/commercial worker: 26 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 19 mg/kg

Indoor industrial/commercial worker: 701 mg/kg

Outdoor industrial/commercial worker: 274 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Basic comparison levels

New Hampshire

Concentration Level

PFOS

Residential: 0.1 mg/kg

Non-residential: 0.6 mg/kg

PFHxS and PFNA

Residential: 0.1 mg/kg

Non-residential: 0.9 mg/kg

PFOA

Residential: 0.2 mg/kg

Non-residential: 1.3 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Environmental Health Program direct contact risk-based soil concentrations

Proposed Soil Remediation Standards

New Jersey

Concentration Level

PFNA

Residential: 0.047 mg/kg

Non-residential: 0.67 mg/kg

PFOS

Residential: 0.11 mg/kg

Non-residential: 1.6 mg/kg

PFOA

Residential: 0.13 mg/kg

Non-residential: 1.8 mg/kg

HFPO-DA or GenX

Residential: 0.23 mg/kg

Non-residential: 3.9 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Interim soil remediation standards and NJDEP related information

New Mexico

Concentration Level

PFOS, PFOA, and PFHxS

Residential: 1.56 mg/kg

Industrial/occupational: 260 mg/kg

Construction worker: 7.08 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Soil Screening Guidance for Human Health Risk Assessments (see Table A-1)

New York

Concentration Level

PFOA (stated in the document in ppb)

Residential: 0.0066 mg/kg

Commercial: 0.5 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.6 mg/kg

PFOS

Residential: 0.0088 mg/kg

Commercial: 0.44 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.44 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

6 NYCRR Part 375

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Sampling, Analysis, and Assessment of PFAS (see pg. 3)

North Carolina

Concentration Level

PFOS

Residential: 0.025 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.33 mg/kg

PFHxS

Residential: 0.25 mg/kg

Industrial: 3.3 mg/kg

PFOA

Residential: 0.038 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.49 mg/kg

PFNA

Residential: 0.038 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.49 mg/kg

Ammonium perfluoro-2-methyl-3-oxahexanoate

Residential: 0.038 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.49 mg/kg

HFPO-DA (GenX)

Residential: 0.047 mg/kg

Industrial: 0.7 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 3.8 mg/kg

Industrial: 49 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Preliminary Soil Remediation Goals

Pennsylvania

Concentration Level

PFOA and PFOS

Residential: 4.4 mg/kg

Non-residential: 64 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 66 mg/kg

Non-residential: 960 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Regulation and related information

Texas

Concentration Level

PFOA

0.5 acre source area: 0.6 mg/kg

30 acre source area: 0.49 mg/kg

PFOS

0.5 acre source area: 1.5 mg/kg

30 acre source area: 1.5 mg/kg

16 different PFAS substances4

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Protective Concentration Levels, see May 2023 tier 1 PCL table; residential (table 1) and commercial (table 2)

Vermont

Concentration Level

PFOS

Residential: 0.12 mg/kg

Commercial: 1.4 mg/kg

PFOA

Residential: 0.18 mg/kg

Commercial: 2.2 mg/kg

PFNA

Residential: 0.18 mg/kg

Commercial: 2.2 mg/kg

PFHxS

Residential: 1.12 mg/kg

Commercial: 14 mg/kg

PFBS

Residential: 18 mg/kg

Commercial: 215 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening Level/Advisory

Information

Vermont Department of Health publication (see Attachment 1)

Washington

Concentration Level

PFDA: 0.00016 mg/kg

PFOA: 0.0024 mg/kg

PFOS: 0.008 mg/kg

PFNA: 0.2 mg/kg

HFPO-DA (GenX): 0.24 mg/kg

PFHxS: 0.78 mg/kg

Fluroelomer Sulfonic Acid (6:2 FTS): 16 mg/kg

PFBS: 24 mg/kg

PFHxA: 40 mg/kg

PFBA: 80 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Screening level/advisory

Information

Washington Department of Ecology Toxics Cleanup Program Publication (pgs. 10, 11, and 13)

Related Information

Wisconsin

Concentration Level

PFOA and PFOS

Residential: 1.26 mg/kg

Industrial: 16.4 mg/kg

Type of regulation

Clean up

Information

Remedial Action Statute and related information

No enacted PFAS soil regulations

No enacted PFAS soil regulations (as of the date of publication):

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Key

Notification: A corporate representative must inform the appropriate state official that the soil concentration is above the stated limit.

Screening level/advisory: These levels are not binding limits, but they can serve as the basis for regulatory action, and are a useful tool for due diligence and risk assessment.

Clean up: Investigation and remediation is usually required when concentration levels exceed the clean up threshold. This is usually expressed by soil concentration standards that identify specific clean up criteria.

Analysis

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the different state regulations regarding PFAS in soil is the wide range of regulated concentration levels. For example, Iowa regulates PFOS at 0.00048 mg/kg, while Pennsylvania regulates PFOS at 4.4 mg/kg for residential property uses (64 mg/kg for non-residential). Some of these discrepancies are driven by the different compounds being regulated, but to control for some of those variables, the following chart illustrates the discrepancies in the concentration levels solely for PFOA and/or PFOS.

Notably, there are substantial differences in the regulatory concentrations (sometimes measured by orders of magnitude) for the same compounds across the different states. This variably presents obvious diligence and compliance challenges for businesses that buy, sell, and operate properties across the country, and which may need to engage with regulators on future site investigation and remediation projects.

Conclusion

Businesses operating in the states where soil regulations have been enacted should consider whether they currently use or discharge any of the regulated PFAS compounds into the soil or have done so in the past. In addition, prospective purchasers of commercial and industrial properties in these jurisdictions will increasingly need to incorporate the soil contamination standards as part of their due diligence processes to underwrite the potential risk of future regulatory action.

For more information on PFAS chemicals, and the regulatory and litigation risks that they pose, please visit our PFAS webpage. If you have a question about how to manage PFAS risk in any jurisdiction, contact Tom Lee, Bryan Keyt, Erin Brooks, John Kindschuh, or any other member of our PFAS team at BCLP.

Footnotes

1 See the "Resident Soil" screening table (orange column).

2 See the "Industrial Soil" screening table (orange column).

3 Hawaii has regulated additional PFAS compounds: PFDA (.0025 mg/kg); PFNA (.0028 mg/kg); PFHxS (.0038 mg/kg); PFUnDA (.0063 mg/kg); PFHpS (.0079 mg/kg); PFDoDA and PFTrDA (.0084 mg/kg); PFOSA (.015 mg/kg); PFHpA (.025 mg/kg); PFTeDA (.084 mg/kg); PFPeS (.1 mg/kg); PFBS (.16 mg/kg); PFPeA (.51 mg/kg); PFHxA (2.5 mg/kg); PFBA (4.8 mg/kg).

4 Residential soil limits (not commercial) in Texas are as follows: PFOSA: .5 acre source area -- 0.058 mg/kg and 30 acre source area: 0.031 mg/kg; PFHxS: .5 acre source area -- 0.25 mg/kg and 30 acre source area -- 0.24 mg/kg; PFTeDA: 0.5 and 30 acre source area -- 0.51 mg/kg; PFTrDA: .5 and 30 acre source area -- 0.61 mg/kg; PFNA: .5 acre source area -- 0.76 mg/kg and 30 acre source area: 0.73 mg/kg;PFDoA: .5 acre source area -- 0.79 mg/kg and 30 acre source area -- 0.78 mg/kg; PFDS and PFUnDA: .5 and 30 acre source area -- 0.8 mg/kg; PFDA: .5 acre source area -- 0.99 mg/kg and 30 acre source area -- 0.98 mg/kg; PFHpA: .5 and 30 acre source area – 1.5 mg/kg; PFPeA and PFHxA .5 and 30 acre source area – 33 mg/kg; PFBA: .5 acre source area -- 61 mg/kg and 30 acre source area -- 56 mg/kg; PFBS: .5 acre source area -- 86 mg/kg and 30 acre source area: 80 mg/kg.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.