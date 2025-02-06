ARTICLE
6 February 2025

California WAIRE Annual Report Deadline Extended Due To Wildfires

Benesch

Contributor

United States California Environment
Megan K. MacCallum

As of 2024 California's South Coast Air Quality Management District ("SCAQMD") officially required an initial site report and annual report for all warehouses greater than 100,000 square feet under its Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions ("WAIRE") Program. This was the final phase of its three-part rollout of the WAIRE Program following a three-part rollout over two years. The annual WAIRE report was originally due by January 31, 2025. However, SCAQMD recently extended the WAIRE annual report deadline to February 14, 2025 in acknowledgment of ongoing disruptions caused by wildfires in California. You can read more about the WAIRE program and legislative and regulatory activity in California here: Warehouses Watching Their Backs in California: Benesch Law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Megan K. MacCallum
Megan K. MacCallum
