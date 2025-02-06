California WAIRE Annual Report Deadline Extended Due To Wildfires

As of 2024 California's South Coast Air Quality Management District ("SCAQMD") officially required an initial site report and annual report for all warehouses greater than 100,000 square feet under its Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions ("WAIRE") Program. This was the final phase of its three-part rollout of the WAIRE Program following a three-part rollout over two years. The annual WAIRE report was originally due by January 31, 2025. However, SCAQMD recently extended the WAIRE annual report deadline to February 14, 2025 in acknowledgment of ongoing disruptions caused by wildfires in California. You can read more about the WAIRE program and legislative and regulatory activity in California here: Warehouses Watching Their Backs in California: Benesch Law.

