Executive Order: Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism To Provide Water To Southern California

Executive Summary

This executive order directs the secretary of commerce and secretary of the interior to resume previous Trump Administration efforts to redirect water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to Central and Southern California. It prioritizes the urgent need for reliable water supplies and improved vegetation management. This order aims to allow rainwater in Northern California and water flowing from northern snow melt to be more beneficial in the Central Valley and Southern California.

Policy Actions

The secretary of commerce and secretary of the interior shall resume efforts from the previous Trump Administration to increase water diversion from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to other regions of California, aiming to enhance the water supply for areas in need.

Within 90 days, the secretary of commerce and secretary of the interior must review progress made and issue a status report with recommendations regarding future implementation to the president.

Trump's 2025 Executive Orders: Updates and Summaries

Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group is reviewing President Trump's 2025 Executive Orders and other actions. To read all Executive Order Updates and Summaries, visit our landing page.

Date Issued: Jan. 20, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.