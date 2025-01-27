ARTICLE
27 January 2025

Temporary Withdrawal Of All Areas On The Outer Continental Shelf From Offshore Wind Leasing And Review Of The Federal Government's Leasing And Permitting Practices For Wind Projects (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Contributor

The memorandum directs a full review of wind leasing and permitting practices, and, effective January 21, 2025, pauses all "consideration of any area in the OCS for any new or renewed wind energy leasing".
United States Environment
Summary

The memorandum directs a full review of wind leasing and permitting practices, and, effective January 21, 2025, pauses all "consideration of any area in the OCS for any new or renewed wind energy leasing" as well as "approvals, rights of way, permits, leases, or loans for onshore or offshore wind projects pending" review. The memorandum stops just short of revoking existing leases, instead directing "the Secretary of the Interior... [to] conduct a comprehensive review of the ecological, economic, and environmental necessity of terminating or amending any existing wind energy leases, identifying any legal bases for such removal, and submit... recommendations to the President."

Additional Documentation

Authors
