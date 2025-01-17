Nine PFAS Compounds Added To EPA TRI List

EPA has added nine additional per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds to Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) reporting requirements for facilities that release the compounds into the environment. The TRI program requires companies that release quantities of toxic chemicals above the regulatory threshold amounts to report how much they release each year.

This program is part of the Environmental Protection Community Right-to-Know Act, which maintains a publicly accessible database of the companies that release the chemicals, how much of each chemical is released and the location of the facilities. The program was created in 1986 in response to the release of toxic methyl isocyanate gas in Bhopal, India in 1984, which killed thousands of people in what was one of the worst industrial disasters in history.

The newly added PFAS compounds were added for Reporting Year 2025 under the framework for the automatic addition of PFAS to TRI created by the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. These nine PFAS compounds are:

Ammonium perfluorodecanoate (PFDA NH4)

Sodium perfluorodecanoate (PFDA-Na)

Perfluoro-3-methoxypropanoic acid

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate acid

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate anion

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate potassium salt

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate ammonium salt

6:2 Fluorotelomer sulfonate sodium salt

Acetic acid

The new compounds join the 197 PFAS compounds previously listed by the EPA. According to the EPA, “As of Jan. 1, facilities that are subject to reporting requirements for these chemicals should begin tracking their activities involving these PFAS as required by Section 313 of [EPCRA]. Reporting forms will be due by July 1, 2026.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.