Fast Fashion Is On Fire | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

This episode is all about the fast fashion industry which is on fire, both literally and figuratively, due to its popularity and the associated negative environmental impacts. I begin the episode with a synopsis of the fast fashion landscape, focusing on Zara and then discuss a slew of new legislation aimed at fast fashion. I conclude the episode with an overview of lawsuits involving Zara. Enjoy and thank you for listening!

