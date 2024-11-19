Getting Practical With PFAS: Navigating The Challenges Of Forever Chemicals (Podcast)

Explore the complex world of PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) on this episode of The Environmental Law Monitor. Scott Churbock, senior vice president of enterprise risk and regulatory affairs at Montrose Environmental Group, Inc, joins Bracewell's Daniel Pope and Steven Cook to discuss the challenges and emerging technologies in combating PFAS contamination, the implications for businesses and the environment as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. Discover the intersections of science, law and industry in addressing one of today's most pressing environmental issues.

