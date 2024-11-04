ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Fly Carbon Neutral? Qantas Accused Of Greenwashing In New Complaint

Qantas Airways is facing a formal complaint lodged with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) by the Environmental Defenders Office, an Australian non-governmental organization. The complaint claims that Qantas has misled consumers by marketing its flights as "sustainable" and offering the option to "Fly Carbon Neutral."

Specifically, the complaint questions the effectiveness of Qantas's carbon offset programs, arguing that simply purchasing offsets does not result in a genuine reduction of emissions generated by air travel. Moreover, it suggests that Qantas's sustainability claims could mislead consumers into believing that choosing the airline significantly lowers their carbon footprint. The complaint calls for the ACCC to investigate whether these advertising practices violate Australian law.

These allegations highlight the increasing scrutiny of corporate sustainability claims related to carbon emissions, particularly in high-emission sectors like aviation. The ACCC complaint follows a recent landmark ruling in the Netherlands, which found that an airline's assertions regarding "sustainable aviation fuels," "offsetting," and "net zero by 2050" were misleading.

However, the scrutiny extends beyond airlines. As regulatory bodies worldwide enhance their oversight of greenwashing practices, this complaint serves as a critical reminder for companies to carefully assess and substantiate their claims about carbon emissions, especially those based on carbon offsets or credits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

