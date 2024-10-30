ARTICLE
30 October 2024

Environmental Essentials Webinar Series – Greenwashing And Carbon Targets: A Prosecutor's Perspective (Video)

B
Bracewell

Contributor

Bracewell logo
infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.
Explore Firm Details
Bracewell's Kevin Ewing and Seth DuCharme discussed the legal risks that may arise from setting carbon targets, with specific focus on relevant civil and criminal laws as well as mitigation measures.
United States Environment
Photo of Kevin A. Ewing
Photo of Seth D. DuCharme
Authors

Bracewell's Kevin Ewing and Seth DuCharme discussed the legal risks that may arise from setting carbon targets, with specific focus on relevant civil and criminal laws as well as mitigation measures. Mr. DuCharme shared his perspective as the former highest-ranking career prosecutor at the US Department of Justice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin A. Ewing
Kevin A. Ewing
Photo of Seth D. DuCharme
Seth D. DuCharme
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More