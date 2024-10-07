Tyson Faces Lawsuit Over Net Zero Claim (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Tyson Faces Lawsuit Over Net Zero Claim
Last week, the Environmental Working Group ("EWG") filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods in DC Superior Court under the DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act ("CPPA"), accusing the country's second-largest meat company of falsely claiming it will be net-zero by 2050 and misrepresenting its industrial beef products as "climate-smart." (The first-largest meat company is already facing a lawsuit over similar claims.) This comes just a few weeks after the DC Court of Appeals allowed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola under the CPPA over its forward-looking environmental claims to proceed.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...net-zero-claims
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.