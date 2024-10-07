ARTICLE
7 October 2024

Tyson Faces Lawsuit Over Net Zero Claim (Podcast)

KD
Last week, the Environmental Working Group ("EWG") filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods in DC Superior Court under the DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act ...
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Photo of Katherine (Katie) Rogers
Authors

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Tyson Faces Lawsuit Over Net Zero Claim

Last week, the Environmental Working Group ("EWG") filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods in DC Superior Court under the DC Consumer Protection Procedures Act ("CPPA"), accusing the country's second-largest meat company of falsely claiming it will be net-zero by 2050 and misrepresenting its industrial beef products as "climate-smart." (The first-largest meat company is already facing a lawsuit over similar claims.) This comes just a few weeks after the DC Court of Appeals allowed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola under the CPPA over its forward-looking environmental claims to proceed.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...net-zero-claims

