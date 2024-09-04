The agency has finalized enhancements to its ecolabel program, introducing new criteria to bolster sustainability and safeguard human health

On Aug. 8, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized updates to its Safer Choice and Design for the Environment (DfE) Standard (also known as the Safer Choice Standard), which outlines the requirements that products and their ingredients must meet to use either the Safer Choice label or the DfE logo. With these updates, EPA seeks to strengthen the criteria for their labels based on the current state of science, increase transparency, reduce redundancy, and expand the scope of the program.

Ecolabels help consumers, manufacturers, retailers, and service providers identify safer, more sustainable products by providing criteria and certification for energy efficiency, recycled materials, and material selection. Safer Choice-certified products and DfE-certified disinfectants are made with chemical ingredients that have been identified as safer for human health and the environment while continuing to meet high standards for efficacy and performance.

This update to the Safer Choice Standard will be the agency's fourth update since its inception in 2009 with the last update posted in 2015.

The 2024 updates to EPA's Safer Choice Standard include:

Introduction of a new certification for cleaning service providers using Safer Choice- and DfE-certified products and disinfectants, with the goal of protecting workers and occupants using these products

Sustainable packaging requirement enhancements to align with consumer demand and advancements in packaging material and technology

Expansion of the criteria surrounding pet care products to ensure use of the safest possible ingredients

Process for entering new product classes and exiting problematic product classes

Clearer guidelines on using data from New Approach Methodologies during Safer Choice chemical reviews

The introduction of new optional criteria for energy efficiency or usage to encourage companies to minimize water consumption and reduce carbon footprints

Criteria updates for wipe products to reduce wastewater treatment system damage

New optional logo, similar to EPA's Fragrance-Free logo, to distinguish products intended for outdoor use and that meet additional EPA environmental safety criteria

What's next for products with current Safer Choice certifications?

Manufacturers of products with existing Safer Choice certifications will, according to compliance schedules released by EPA, receive formal notice of these new enhancements within one year of their issuance. Existing partners must, within one year following notice of criteria updates, implement the provisions for related products and, within one month of implementation, notify Safer Choice. New product candidates, on the other hand, must comply with the enhanced standards effective immediately.

Industry stakeholders can prepare for provision implementation, audits, and renewals through careful review and analysis of the updated criteria along with adoption of best practices of chemical evaluation and product safety assurance in alignment with EPA's guidelines.

