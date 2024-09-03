EPA Proposes Near-Total 1-BP Ban

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA" or "the Agency") has announced that it is proposing to ban the solvent 1-bromopropoane ("1-BP") under the Toxic Substances Control Act ("TSCA") in all but one consumer product, as well as across every commercial and industrial use of the chemical. The Agency announced the proposal on July 31 on the EPA's TSCA website and in the Federal Register on August 8. The Agency also proposes workplace exposure limits and a protective gear requirement for uses that are allowed to continue.

Finding that 1-BP poses an unreasonable risk to human health and that there are safer alternatives available, the proposal bans all uses of 1-BP in consumer products, including spot cleaners, aerosol spray degreasers, stain removers, and automotive care products. However, the Agency is exempting building insulation from the ban as the underlying risk evaluation found that this use does not pose an unreasonable risk to human health.

Regarding commercial and industrial uses, the Agency proposes to ban 1-BP from uses in dry cleaning, stain removers, adhesives, sealants, automotive care products, anti-adhesive agents, functional fluids and craft materials. The rule says these uses make up"an estimated 3% of the current production volume of 1-BP." The rule provides that uses outside of the ones mentioned may continue to utilize 1-BP, but would be subject to workplace safety controls, including the implementation of a concentration-based inhalation exposure limit. Workers would generally be required to wear"chemically resistant gloves made of supported polyvinyl alcohol or a multiple-layer laminated material," and undergo 1-BP specific safety training.

The consumer-use bans would become effective six months after the final rule is published in the Federal Register. Industrial and commercial uses will be banned 18 months after the final rule is published. EPA will accept public comments on the proposed rule for 45 days following publication.

This action represents the seventh proposal under TSCA since Congress overhauled the law in 2016, and is the sixth solvent to be targeted by the Agency. The also has outstanding proposals for n-methylperrolidone ("NMP"), trichloroethylene ("TCE"), perchloroethylene ("PCE") and carbon tetrachloride ("CTC"). A final methylene chloride rule was released earlier this year.

EPA is accepting comments on the proposal through September 23, 2024.

