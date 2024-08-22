EPA Proposes Rule Banning Many 1-BP Consumer And Industrial Uses

On July 31, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed final rule prohibiting many consumer and industrial uses of the solvent 1-bromopropane (1-BP)...

On July 31, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed final rule prohibiting many consumer and industrial uses of the solvent 1-bromopropane (1-BP), also known as n-propyl bromide, under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The proposed rule also imposes strict workplace controls for industrial and commercial uses of 1-BP not banned by the proposed rule.

1-BP is a widely used solvent across a broad variety of commercial and consumer applications. In consumer settings, 1-BP is commonly found in spot cleaners and stain removers, aerosol cleaners and degreasers, arts and crafts adhesive accelerants, and insulation. The proposed rule prohibits the manufacture and distribution of 1-BP for all consumer uses except for its use in insulation. The ban on consumer uses would go into effect six months after the final rule is published and would come fully into force within 15 months.

Common commercial and industrial uses of 1-BP include dry cleaning, spot and stain removers, adhesives and sealants, automotive care, refrigerants, and insulation. The proposed rule prohibits the manufacture, distribution, and commercial use of 1-BP in the following applications:

Adhesives and sealants;

Dry cleaning solvents, spot cleaners and stain removers;

Coin and scissor cleaners, such as liquid, spray, or aerosol cleaners;

Arts, crafts, hobby materials, such as adhesive accelerant;

Automotive care products, such as engine degreaser, brake cleaner, and refrigerant flush;

Anti-adhesive agents, such as mold cleaning and release products;

Functional fluids, such as refrigerants and cutting oils.

The ban on commercial and industrial uses would come into effect in a staggered fashion, ranging from six months after publication for manufacturers to 18 months for industrial and commercial users.

The proposed final rule also imposes additional obligations on industrial and commercial users of non-prohibited applications for certain specified conditions of use. Additional obligations include the implementation of a Workplace Chemical Protection Program (WCPP) to control exposure limits, the use of prescriptive controls (such as chemically resistant gloves and respiratory protection), requiring purchasers to provide sellers with a self-certification of compliance with a WCPP, and additional recordkeeping and downstream notification requirements.

The proposed final rule was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 8, 2024. The EPA is accepting comments on the proposed rule until Sept. 23, 2024.

