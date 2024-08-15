ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Understanding Recent Ruling On Greenwashing Allegations

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
A Maryland federal judge recently ruled that federal law preempts a proposed class action against United Airlines for allegedly misleading customers through green marketing practices. Because this ruling did not...
United States Maryland Environment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A Maryland federal judge recently ruled that federal law preempts a proposed class action against United Airlines for allegedly misleading customers through green marketing practices. Because this ruling did not determine the validity of the greenwashing allegations, it is unlikely to slow the rise of similar litigation against green claims. As plaintiffs continue to seek workable causes of action against green claims, we may see more cases that withstand early scrutiny.

It is essential to stay informed about the evolving landscape of green marketing regulations and legal interpretations to make green claims with confidence. While this ruling may appear to relieve some pressure, it underscores the importance of thorough research and strategic planning when making claims touting sustainability and greening efforts.

A Maryland federal judge ruled Tuesday that federal law preempts a proposed class action alleging United Airlines misled customers by deceptively marketing its use of sustainable aviation fuels and its efforts to be green and carbon-neutral.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Foley & Lardner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More