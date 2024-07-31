ARTICLE
31 July 2024

The Chevron Doctrine Is Dead. What Are The Implications For Business?

United States Environment
Photo of David J. Zimmer
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In June 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the long-standing Chevron doctrine, fundamentally altering how businesses interact with federal regulations. The decision will almost certainly make it easier for companies to challenge agency regulations and other agency action interpreting federal statutes. However, it could also introduce new uncertainties in the regulatory landscape that will pose new challenges for business.

In this article, which was published in MIT Sloan Management Review, Goodwin partner David Zimmer provides some "before and after" context about the doctrine and highlights some of the most important takeaways for businesses operating in a post-Chevron environment, including:

  • It should be easier to challenge agency regulations
  • Successful challenges will likely focus on statutory interpretations
  • Regulatory compliance no longer guarantees statutory compliance

Click to read the full article: The Chevron Doctrine Is Dead. What Are the Implications for Business?

David J. Zimmer
