ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Loper Bright Part II: Chevron's Demise And The Ripple Effect On Regulatory Practice (Podcast)

CD
Crowe & Dunlevy

Contributor

Crowe & Dunlevy logo
For over 120 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Dallas and Houston, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.
Explore
In the second installment of our podcast series examining the impact of Loper Bright in various industries and practice groups, Energy Environment & Natural Resources Practice Group member Alyssa Sloan joins...
United States Environment
Photo of Alyssa Sloan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the second installment of our podcast series examining the impact of Loper Bright in various industries and practice groups, Energy Environment & Natural Resources Practice Group member Alyssa Sloan joins Briefly Legal to discuss the potential new wave of administrative jurisprudence in the wake of Chevron's demise. Alyssa discusses the impact Loper Bright will have on Congress's intent to delegate authority to federal agencies, the opportunities agencies will have to further engage with the regulated community, and why even though the Chevron doctrine was overruled, deference is still intact during the statutory interpretation process under Skidmore. She also discusses regulations that are likely to be challenged in the future, including the Environmental Protection Agency's rules concerning the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

About Alyssa Sloan

Additional Resources The Demise of Chevron Deference

1500124.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alyssa Sloan
Alyssa Sloan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More