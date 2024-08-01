In the second installment of our podcast series examining the impact of Loper Bright in various industries and practice groups, Energy Environment & Natural Resources Practice Group member Alyssa Sloan joins Briefly Legal to discuss the potential new wave of administrative jurisprudence in the wake of Chevron's demise. Alyssa discusses the impact Loper Bright will have on Congress's intent to delegate authority to federal agencies, the opportunities agencies will have to further engage with the regulated community, and why even though the Chevron doctrine was overruled, deference is still intact during the statutory interpretation process under Skidmore. She also discusses regulations that are likely to be challenged in the future, including the Environmental Protection Agency's rules concerning the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

About Alyssa Sloan

Additional Resources The Demise of Chevron Deference

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.