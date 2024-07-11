EPA Announces PFAS MCL – Details On The Multi-Billion Dollar Regulation

On April 10, 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)announceditsfinal National Primary Drinking Water Regulationfor six per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This long-awaited regulation sets forth enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) for PFAS for the first time and is expected to require significant treatment infrastructure investment for many public water systems across the country. Given the breadth of the challenges ahead, the EPA is providing an extended implementation timeline that incorporates initial monitoring and public notification for PFAS contamination in drinking water before public water systems must implement solutions to meet the MCLs by 2029.

