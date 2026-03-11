E2 Law Podcast: Episode 21 | Natural Hydrogen: The Next Frontier In Clean Energy? Exploring America's Underground Opportunity

Exciting news! Greenberg Traurig's E2 Law Podcast has relaunched! In this Energy Horizon series episode, host Bill Garner, co-chair of the firm's Global Energy Practice, delves into the emerging world of natural (geologic) hydrogen exploration and production in the United States.

The episode highlights key regions for potential development, the startups leading exploration efforts, and the potential for natural hydrogen to be a game-changer in clean energy—alongside valuable byproducts like helium.

Tune in for insights on how natural hydrogen could shape America's energy future.

