11 March 2026

The Relentless Pace Of State PFAS Actions Discussed On B&C's All Things Chemical® Podcast

Perhaps in response to perceived inaction at the federal level, over half of the U.S. states are engaged in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) notification and restriction regulations.
Perhaps in response to perceived inaction at the federal level, over half of the U.S. states are engaged in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) notification and restriction regulations. Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.'s (B&C®All Things Chemical® podcast will cover the relentless pace of state PFAS regulation on the March 12, 2026, episode. B&C's Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT, Senior Toxicologist, and Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst, join Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson to lessen the confusion by discussing key state differences and offering tips on staying ahead of the PFAS curve.

All Things Chemical provides intelligent, insightful conversation about domestic and international chemical regulation and analysis of the many intriguing and complicated issues surrounding this space. Subscribe now on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or YouTube to hear this episode as soon as it is released.

Recent episodes of the podcast cover global trade and supply chain dynamics, Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) modernization, and what to expect from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Congress in 2026.

  • Global Trade Dynamics: Chemical Industry Insights — A Conversation with James Aidala and Claire Hansen
    Lynn L. Bergeson, James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and Vice President, Policy and Government Affairs at The Acta Group (Acta®), and L. Claire Hansen, Associate with B&C and Regulatory Analyst with Acta, discuss why chemical companies are paying close attention to foreign policy, trade policy, and related international issues, the pending Supreme Court case on the President's authority to impose tariffs, and the unpredictability of the financial markets. Claire and Jim's January 27, 2026, blog, posted to the B&C Public Policy and Regulation Blog®, lays out further the reasons why international events, trade-related matters, and multilateral institutions have a significant impact on domestic chemical regulation.
  • “Forecast 2026: TSCA Reform Developments — A Conversation with Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Ryan N. Schmit
    Lynn L. Bergeson, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry for B&C and Acta, and Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel with B&C and Senior Regulatory Consultant with Acta, discuss the recent release of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment's Discussion Draft of suggested amendments to TSCA. Dr. Engler has long been an advocate for change in EPA's interpretation of Section 5 new chemical provisions, and both guests offer unique insights into the broader topic of TSCA reform.
  • “Forecast 2026: Capitol Hill Issues — A Conversation with James V. Aidala
    Lynn L. Bergeson and James V. Aidala discuss what to expect from EPA and Congress on pesticide matters in the new year, including EPA administrative issues, the legislative forecast, and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. As an astute student of politics and a keen observer of EPA chemical policies and personalities, as well as a former Assistant Administrator of what is now the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), Mr. Aidala's observations are always informative.

All 175+ episodes of All Things Chemical are available now at https://www.lawbc.com/podcasts/Apple PodcastsSpotify, and YouTube. Subscribe so you never miss an episode. All Things Chemical  is recorded and produced by Bierfeldt Audio, LLC.

