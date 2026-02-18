ARTICLE
18 February 2026

Strengthening United States National Defense With America's Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of War (DOW), in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), to prioritize long-term power purchase...
Directs the Department of War (DOW), in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), to prioritize long-term power purchase agreements with coal-fired power plants to supply military and other mission-critical federal facilities, emphasizing grid reliability, on-site fuel security, and continuity of defense and intelligence operations. Establishes that coal generation is essential to national and economic security during the declared energy emergency.

