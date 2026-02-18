Strengthening United States National Defense With America's Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of War (DOW), in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), to prioritize long-term power purchase agreements with coal-fired power plants to supply military and other mission-critical federal facilities, emphasizing grid reliability, on-site fuel security, and continuity of defense and intelligence operations. Establishes that coal generation is essential to national and economic security during the declared energy emergency.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Strengthening United States National Defense with America's Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.