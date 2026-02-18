Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
Directs the Department of War (DOW), in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), to prioritize long-term power purchase agreements with coal-fired power plants to supply military and other mission-critical federal facilities, emphasizing grid reliability, on-site fuel security, and continuity of defense and intelligence operations. Establishes that coal generation is essential to national and economic security during the declared energy emergency.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Strengthening United States National Defense with America's Beautiful Clean Coal Power Generation Fleet
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.