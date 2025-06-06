Royalty: The Price Of Production | Ep 10 (Podcast)

Episode Description: In this episode of Energy Law This Week, hosts Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden discuss recent cases in energy law, focusing on lease disputes, surface versus mineral rights, and the complexities of royalties. They emphasize the importance of written agreements, the implications of production and post-production costs, and the legal pitfalls associated with royalty demands. The conversation highlights key rulings from the Texas Supreme Court and offers practical insights for those involved in the energy sector.

