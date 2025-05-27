Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing At The Department Of Energy (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of Energy to reform national lab processes and establish a pilot program to approve at least three advanced reactor test sites outside the labs, with operations targeted by July 4, 2026. Requires expedited reviews, new environmental exclusions, and DOE-wide coordination to ensure qualified test reactors can be operational within two years of application.

