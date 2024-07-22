ARTICLE
The Role Of Solar Energy And Energy Storage In America's Energy Future (Video)

What message did the Solar Energy Industry Association share at the 2024 Republican National Convention? Abby Hopper, president and CEO of Solar Energy Industry Association, talks with Frank Maisano...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
What message did the Solar Energy Industry Association share at the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Abby Hopper, president and CEO of Solar Energy Industry Association, talks with Frank Maisano, senior principal in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, on the convention floor in Milwaukee.

Transcript:
It's incredibly important for us to be here. This is actually the first time we've been here in the seven and a half years I've been at SEIA. I'm here having conversation after conversation about the role solar and storage plays in our energy future. And we talk about delivering load. We talk about being part of the solution. We talk about job creation, and we talk about the nonpartisan nature of energy. And I have to be honest, I've had only good conversations. I've had only positive conversations with Republican members who understand how important this industry is.

