A Voice For Energy At The RNC (Video)

Karen Harbert, CEO of American Gas Association, talks with Frank Maisano, senior principal in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, on the convention floor in Milwaukee.

What presence did energy have at the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Transcript:

I think it's really important to have an energy presence, have an energy voice. I think that the discussion that we're seeing here. There's great enthusiasm for leveraging America's abundant energy to grow the economy, to improve the environment and to help our allies around the world on energy security. I mean, that's a win- win-win. So, I think we're all in on the trifecta.

