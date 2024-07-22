US Energy Policy And Core Republican Values (Video)

self

How are energy politics playing out at the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Frank Maisano, senior principal in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group, talks with Jason Grumet, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, on the convention floor in Milwaukee.

Transcript:

Political conventions are big parties, and I think you're going to see a tremendous amount of exuberance around what the core Republican values are as they relate to energy policy, which is America energy dominance, and providing the power that's going to enable economic growth. And we think that's going to be a big tent, right? We are happy as the Clean Power Association to be here in partnership with the nation's leading utilities and oil and gas companies, and we are really all working together because I think we recognize that if we bring all the different facets of these big, beautiful machines together, we can create a power system which is affordable, reliable, and clean. And I think we think that the Republican vision of a strong national security program and a strong economy aligns with our interests in permit reform and expanding energy production of all kinds.

