Michael Vogt's article, "Michigan's New Clean Energy Siting Law Surges Ahead," was published by the State Bar of Michigan Real Property Law Section eNewsletter. His article provides a high-level summary of the new MPSC process for siting renewable energy projects in Michigan and discusses the ongoing work being done by the MPSC and its staff to prepare for its implementation in November 2024. "With the new law going live this fall, it is important that clean energy developers, municipalities, and the attorneys that service these clients become familiar with this new siting process," Michael says. To read more, click here.

