$15 Million Verdict Against Nike Serves As Reminder That Workplace Discrimination Comes At A Steep Price For Employers

After approximately one day of deliberations, a federal jury in Oregon found Nike liable for more than $15 million in damages for violating federal and state anti-discrimination laws, finding Nike paid former employee, Heather Hender, less than similarly situated male colleagues and promoted her more slowly because of her gender.

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After approximately one day of deliberations, a federal jury in Oregon found Nike liable for more than $15 million in damages for violating federal and state anti-discrimination laws, finding Nike paid former employee, Heather Hender, less than similarly situated male colleagues and promoted her more slowly because of her gender.1 The jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff on all of her claims, including violations of the Federal Equal Pay Act (“EPA”), 29 U.S.C. § 206(d), the Oregon Equal Pay Act, ORS 652.220,Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Oregon Equality Act, ORS 659A.030 Oregon’s unlawful employment practices statute.2

Although the jury awarded Ms. Hender $19,739.52 for Nike’s violation of the Federal Equal Pay Act, it also awarded a potential $7.5 million in punitive damages for Nike’s violation of Title VII and an additional $7.5 million in punitive damages for violating the Oregon Equal Pay Act.3 Under the Oregon Equal Pay Act and Oregon law, punitive damages may be awarded if the jury finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant acted with malice or with a reckless and outrageous indifference.4 The court has not yet determined whether those punitive damages awards will ultimately be combined or reduced before final judgment, particularly as Title VII caps punitive damages against employers of Nike’s size at $300,000.5

Significantly, Plaintiff’s counsel only requested $2 million in damages during closing arguments.6 The jury awarded nearly eight times the amount requested and the maximum punitive damages available on the verdict form. The magnitude of the potential recovery indicates that the jury was not merely persuaded by the evidence, but believed Nike’s conduct warranted substantial punishment and deterrence, one that extended well beyond compensating Ms. Hender for her economic losses.

Ms. Hender was one of four employees who originally sued Nike in 2018 following the release of an internal survey, known as ‘Project Starfish,’ which detailed a male-dominated culture (a “boys’ club”) at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.7,8 According to the complaint, in May 2018, Nike’s CEO announced that the company needed to overhaul its hiring, compensation, and promotion policies after the Project Starfish survey was published by New York Times (?) and raised concerns that Nike allowed sex discrimination.9 Despite those public commitments, Ms. Hender alleged that Nike’s reforms fell short, and discriminatory practices continued.

At trial, Ms. Hender supported those allegations with testimony from a labor economist, who concluded that female Nike employees earned, on average, more than $11,000 less than comparable male employees during the relevant period.10 Ms. Hender further presented evidence that male employees advanced more rapidly, despite performing similar work, and that Ms. Hender herself was “paid less and promoted more slowly because of her gender.”11 Nike disputed those allegations, arguing that the male employees identified by Ms. Hender occupied different positions requiring different qualifications and responsibilities, thereby justifying any differences in compensation and promotion. The jury ultimately rejected those explanations and found that Nike had intentionally and unlawfully discriminated against Ms. Hender because of her sex.12

The significance of this verdict extends well beyond Ms. Hender’s individual recovery. Her lawsuit originally sought class-action status on behalf of hundreds of female Nike employees, but that request was denied in 2022 under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and the claims of the remaining named plaintiffs were later resolved before trial, leaving Ms. Hender’s individual claims as the sole claims presented to the jury.13 Conventional litigation strategy assumes that denying class certification would substantially reduce an employer’s exposure by narrowing the litigation to a single plaintiff. This verdict demonstrates that strategy may not always hold. Even after the proposed class action was rejected, one plaintiff proceeding through a six-day trial obtained liability findings on every claim and secured a multimillion-dollar punitive damages award. The verdict gives plaintiffs’ counsel a new benchmark: proof that a single employee’s claim, standing alone, can still carry multimillion-dollar exposure.

Furthermore, if Ms. Hender’s appeal of the class certification denial is successful, Nike could face renewed litigation involving a much larger group of female employees seeking back pay, damages, and attorneys’ fees. While a revived class action may not substantially change Ms. Hender’s individual recovery because she has already obtained liability findings and damages, it could significantly expand Nike’s potential exposure by adding claims from hundreds of additional employees.

Ultimately, the Hender verdict demonstrates that workplace discrimination carries a significant cost when employers fail to meaningfully address known disparities. The size of the punitive award reflects a jury’s judgment that Nike had the opportunity to correct known disparities and chose not to, and that decision carries real legal and financial consequences.

Footnotes

1 Jury Verdict Form, Hender v. Nike, Inc., No. 3:18-cv-01477 No. 826-2 (D. Or. July 22, 2026), available at https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ord.139235/gov.uscourts.ord.139235.826.0_2.pdf.

2 Id.

3 Id.

4 Matthew Kish, Jury Awards Plaintiff at Least $7.5 Million in Punitive Damages in Sex Discrimination Lawsuit Against Nike, The Oregonian/OregonLive (July 22, 2026), https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2026/07/jury-awards-plaintiff-at-least-75-million-in-punitive-damages-in-sex-discrimination-lawsuit-against-nike.html.

5 Patrick Hoff, Nike Owes Ex-Worker $15M for Pay Bias, Jury Says, Law360 (July 23, 2026), https://www.law360.com/employment-authority/wage-hour/articles/2504832/nike-owes-ex-worker-15m-for-pay-bias-jury-says

6 Kyra Buckley, Jury Finds Nike Discriminated Against Former Employee Due to Her Gender, Oregon Public Broadcasting (July 22, 2026), https://www.opb.org/article/2026/07/22/oregon-jury-verdict-nike-discriminated-against-former-employee-gender/

7 Anuradha Mukherjee Nike Liable to Pay $7.5M in Damages Over a Sex Discrimination Lawsuit, The HR Digest (July 23, 2026), https://www.thehrdigest.com/nike-liable-to-pay-7-5m-in-damages-over-a-sex-discrimination-lawsuit/ .

8 Complaint, Cahill v. Nike, Inc., No. 3:18-cv-01477-AB, ECF No. 1 (D. Or. Aug. 9, 2018), https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ord.139235/gov.uscourts.ord.139235.1.0.pdf.

9 Id.

10 SGI Europe Editorial Team, Nike to Pay $7.5m-Plus After Jury Finds Gender Pay Discrimination, Sporting Goods Intelligence Europe (July 23, 2026), https://www.sgieurope.com/legal-filings/nike-hit-with-75m-plus-gender-pay-bias-verdict/122364.article.

11 Mathew Kish, Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Nike Sex Discrimination Case After Six Testy Days of Trial, The Oregonian/OregonLive (July 20, 2026), https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2026/07/jury-hears-closing-arguments-in-nike-sex-discrimination-case-after-six-testy-days-of-trial.html

12 Jury Verdict Form, Hender v. Nike, Inc., No. 3:18-cv-01477 No. 826-2 (D. Or. July 22, 2026), available at https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ord.139235/gov.uscourts.ord.139235.826.0_2.pdf.

13 Cahill v. Nike, Inc., No. 3:18-cv-01477-JR, Findings & Recommendation at 1 (D. Or. Nov. 22, 2022), available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-ord-3_18-cv-01477/pdf/USCOURTS-ord-3_18-cv-01477-9.pdf

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