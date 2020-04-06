Summary: In an effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while recognizing that the government must not hinder the delivery of essential services nor the ability of the market place to provide essential goods and services, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann issued a Stay at Home Order (the "Order") which took effect March 24, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. The Order is one of the least restrictive Stay at Home or Shelter in Place orders recently issued by other cities, counties, and states. The Order recognizes that the economy is better protected when the public health impacts of a pandemic are minimized while simultaneously protecting the businesses the citizens require for services, health, nutrition and employment.
What activities are allowed?
The Order requires that every person in St. Charles County (including both incorporated and unincorporated areas) remain within their residence or on the property surrounding their residence, except to engage in: (a) activities they deem essential to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, or (b) employment. When engaging in activities permitted by (a) and/or (b), the individual must comply with social distancing and disease mitigation requirements issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.
Business Permitted to Stay Open?
Unlike most other "Stay at Home" or "Shelter in Place" orders recently issued in other jurisdictions, the Order does not require the closure of any particular businesses. Instead, it states that local retail stores and all other places of public accommodation must communicate social distancing requirements to customers. Notably, the businesses in St. Charles County must also comply with the previous Order issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (" Missouri Order") applicable to the State of Missouri, which prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people, and prohibits eating and drinking establishments from allowing persons to eat in the restaurants, though drive-through and pick-up services may continue. The Missouri Order also prohibits visits to nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, and assisted living facilities unless the individual is providing critical assistance. It further requires that schools remain closed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.