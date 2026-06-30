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30 June 2026

Perspectives And Pathways From Law School To Lawyer: Crushing The New Lawyer Learning Curve (Podcast)

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Jones Day

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Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
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Nearly half of new law associates feel unprepared for their roles after law school. Three Jones Day attorneys share actionable strategies and practical steps that new lawyers can implement...
United States Employment and HR
Shirlethia V. Franklin,Ashley Lykins, and J'Niah Kupoluyi
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Leaving law school and starting a career can feel overwhelming. In fact, a recent survey indicates that nearly half of new law associates believe that law school did not prepare them adequately for their current roles. In this edition of Jones Day Talks’ “Perspectives and Pathways” series, Shirlethia Franklin, Ashley Gullett, and J’Niah Kupoluyi discuss practical steps and strategies new lawyers can consider to shorten the learning curve and position themselves for early success.

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Photo of Shirlethia V. Franklin
Shirlethia V. Franklin
Photo of Ashley Lykins
Ashley Lykins
Photo of J'Niah Kupoluyi
J'Niah Kupoluyi
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