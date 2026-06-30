Perspectives And Pathways From Law School To Lawyer: Crushing The New Lawyer Learning Curve (Podcast)

Nearly half of new law associates feel unprepared for their roles after law school. Three Jones Day attorneys share actionable strategies and practical steps that new lawyers can implement...

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Leaving law school and starting a career can feel overwhelming. In fact, a recent survey indicates that nearly half of new law associates believe that law school did not prepare them adequately for their current roles. In this edition of Jones Day Talks’ “Perspectives and Pathways” series, Shirlethia Franklin, Ashley Gullett, and J’Niah Kupoluyi discuss practical steps and strategies new lawyers can consider to shorten the learning curve and position themselves for early success.

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