Landmark DoorDash Settlement Confirms NYC DCWP’s Aggressive Enforcement Posture

On September 22, 2026, New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) announced that DoorDash had agreed to a settlement resolving an investigation conducted by DCWP into systemic violations of New York City’s Delivery Worker Laws—the largest worker settlement in New York City and the largest involving food delivery workers in the United States. As we previewed in our prior Legal Update, the DCWP has adopted an aggressive enforcement posture under Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Commissioner Samuel A.A. Levine, and this settlement demonstrates DWCP’s willingness to take swift and meaningful action when issues are identified.

The DoorDash Settlement

In our prior Legal Update (discussing the recently implemented MOU between the DCWP and Manhattan District Attorney’s office to pool information and resources on investigations involving worker exploitation and wage theft, among other areas), we highlighted DCWP’s intense scrutiny of food delivery apps, including a report estimating that workers were deprived of about $550 million in tips, a lawsuit seeking to shut down a food delivery app for alleged wage theft, and a $5 million settlement with delivery platforms that included reinstating as many as 10,000 workers.

The $131.5 million settlement provides over $115 million directly to over 260,000 underpaid, unpaid, or late-paid delivery workers. This sum includes $83 million for on-call/online pay calculation disputes and $12.3 million for missed or late payments. According to the city’s announcement, workers will receive compensation calculated at around 200% of the amount that they were underpaid. The payments to workers will be automatically distributed through the DCWP starting in October 2026. DoorDash has also agreed to pay $16.7 million in civil penalties and fines to NYC.

Beyond monetary relief, the settlement establishes a three-year compliance program, enabling DCWP to monitor Door Dash’s compliance with minimum pay, maximum trip distances, trip disclosures, pay transparency, and trip transparency. Through at least September 2029, DoorDash must submit monthly detailed reports to DCWP, track worker-driven data, and update its software to ensure compliance with the Minimum Pay Rule for workers. DoorDash has also agreed to adopt internal controls to address the problems that led to these violations to prevent future violations, and preserve records to demonstrate compliance. Compliance with the settlement will be overseen by DoorDash’s internal Compliance Monitor, who will submit annual reports and sworn statements to DCWP to certify compliance with each requirement of the settlement and disclose and correct any instances of noncompliance.

Practical Takeaways

Commissioner Levine—formerly Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection—has described DCWP as “the tip of the spear in city government for taking on the biggest companies that are squeezing workers.” With DCWP now engaged in large-scale, federal-style enforcement, businesses relying on gig or non-traditional labor should expect increased scrutiny, structural remedies beyond fines (including worker reinstatement, compliance monitoring, and monthly reporting), and possible extraterritorial reach.

Companies operating in New York City—particularly app-based platforms and other employers subject to NYC’s worker protection regime—should take the following steps: