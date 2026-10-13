Second Circuit Rejects NLRB’s Tesla Dress Code Test: What The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Ruling Means For Employer Uniform Policies Under The NLRA

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected the NLRB’s Tesla framework for evaluating employer dress code and uniform policies that restrict employees’ display of union insignia, holding that the Board’s presumption-based, narrow-tailoring approach misreads the Supreme Court’s Republic Aviation decision and must be replaced by a genuine balancing of employees’ organizing rights against employers’ legitimate business interests.

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Key Takeaways

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected the NLRB’s Tesla framework for evaluating employer dress code and uniform policies that restrict employees’ display of union insignia , holding that the Board’s presumption-based, narrow-tailoring approach misreads the Supreme Court’s Republic Aviation decision and must be replaced by a genuine balancing of employees’ organizing rights against employers’ legitimate business interests .

for evaluating that restrict employees’ display of , holding that the Board’s presumption-based, narrow-tailoring approach misreads the decision and must be replaced by a genuine . The ruling aligns with a prior Fifth Circuit decision also rejecting Tesla, and the new NLRB General Counsel has separately identified Tesla as a case to overturn, signaling that the Board itself may soon eliminate the framework nationwide, which would further strengthen employers’ ability to enforce facially neutral, consistently applied workplace dress codes .

decision also rejecting Tesla, and the new has separately identified Tesla as a case to overturn, signaling that the Board itself may soon eliminate the framework nationwide, which would further strengthen employers’ ability to enforce . The Second Circuit also drew a sharp post-Loper Bright distinction between factual findings, which still receive deference, and legal interpretations, which courts will now independently evaluate, opening new opportunities for employers to challenge NLRB doctrinal developments in federal court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recently issued a decision that could make it meaningfully easier for employers to defend workplace dress code and uniform policies against unfair labor practice challenges under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). The court rejected the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB or Board)’s current framework for evaluating employer policies that restrict employees’ ability to display union insignia, buttons, or messaging at work, and remanded the case for the Board to apply a different standard.

What Happened at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery That Led to the NLRB Dress Code Challenge?

The case arose from a 2022 incident at Starbucks’ flagship “Reserve Roastery” location in New York City. During a national campaign by employees seeking a collective bargaining agreement, several employees wore black t-shirts bearing the Workers United union logo over their aprons. A manager told the employees the shirts violated the store’s dress code and asked them to change. Workers United filed an unfair labor practice charge challenging three separate policies:

A rule limiting employees to one non-Starbucks-approved union pin. A rule barring pins or buttons addressing political, religious, or personal issues. A rule requiring that any writing on shirts be pre-approved by the company.

An administrative law judge (ALJ) initially found the one-pin rule lawful, reasoning it was essentially the same policy the Second Circuit had already upheld in 2012. The ALJ found the other two policies unlawful, applying Tesla‘s presumption that uniform policies restricting union insignia are illegal unless narrowly tailored to specific business needs. On appeal to the Board, the Board reversed the ALJ on the one-pin issue and held that all three policies were unlawful. The Board’s decision was then appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Why Did the Second Circuit Reject the NLRB’s Tesla Framework for Workplace Dress Code Rules?

The Second Circuit disagreed. On the one-pin policy, the court found the facts indistinguishable from its previously mentioned 2012 decision, in which it had already held that limiting employees to a single union pin did not violate the NLRA, given Starbucks’ interest in avoiding “message clutter” on its uniforms. The court rejected the Board’s attempt to distinguish that precedent based on the company’s Roastery-specific, more elaborate “steampunk”-themed dress code compared to the plainer black-and-white uniform at typical Starbucks locations, calling that distinction legally irrelevant.

On the other two policies, the court rejected the Board’s Tesla framework outright — agreeing with a prior Fifth Circuit ruling that had also thrown out Tesla. The panel held that Tesla‘s presumption against nearly all workplace dress rules, combined with its narrow-tailoring requirement, misreads the Supreme Court’s decision in Republic Aviation. That decision, the court explained, requires a genuine balancing of employees’ organizing rights against employers’ interests in workplace discipline and business image — not a strict-scrutiny-style test that effectively presumes employer policies unlawful.

The court denied enforcement of the Board’s order and remanded, directing the agency to reevaluate the pin and shirt-logo policies under a properly balanced standard that weighs the extent of any restriction on workers’ rights, whether the policy is neutral and consistently enforced, and the surrounding circumstances. The court also flagged that the Board’s remedial order appeared broader than its findings justified and asked the agency to narrow it accordingly on remand.

How Does Loper Bright Affect Judicial Deference to the NLRB’s Legal Interpretations?

As referenced frequently in previous examinations, courts have (with increasing frequency in labor cases) been grappling with how to appropriately consider the NLRB’s (and other federal agencies’) conclusions in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which eliminated the deference previously afforded to agency legal interpretations. In the case at hand, a substantial portion of the court’s opinion addressed the question of what level of deference, if any, courts owe to the Board’s legal conclusions.

The Second Circuit drew a sharp line between factual findings and legal determinations. At least within the Second Circuit, the court will continue to defer to the NLRB’s factual findings when supported by substantial evidence, but it made clear that courts must now independently evaluate the Board’s legal interpretations of Supreme Court precedent — the agency’s view of the law may be persuasive, but it is no longer entitled to unbridled deference.

This decision is another in a growing line of cases in which federal courts have rejected or narrowed recent NLRB doctrinal developments, now including both the Second and Fifth Circuits on the Tesla framework specifically. It reinforces an emerging trend of heightened judicial scrutiny of the Board’s legal reasoning in the post-Loper Bright landscape.

For employers, that distinction may open new opportunities to challenge Board-created legal standards in federal court, and it signals that courts may be increasingly willing to revisit longstanding NLRB doctrines that rest on debatable readings of Supreme Court precedent.

What Should Employers Do Now About Dress Code and Uniform Policies After the Second Circuit’s Ruling?

Because the Second Circuit’s ruling on Tesla applies only within its own jurisdiction, employers with operations in other circuits should continue to monitor how courts elsewhere treat the framework. Notably, the Tesla decision was recently flagged as a case that the new NLRB General Counsel would like to see overturned, meaning that it may only be a matter of time before the Board itself eliminates the Tesla framework across the country.

Regardless, employers should feel more confident in enforcing their dress codes. Facially neutral, consistently applied dress code and uniform policies grounded in legitimate business interests are on stronger ground, though employers should continue to scrutinize how such policies are drafted and enforced.

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