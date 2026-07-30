Two Lane Highway: DOL Publishes Two “Dueling” Opinion Letters Regarding The Compensability Of Commute Time

Seyfarth Synopsis: On July 22, 2026, the U.S. DOL’s Wage & Hour Division (WHD) published two opinion letters addressing when commute time must be paid. In FLSA 2026-9, WHD concludes that “ordinary” commuting time during the workday does not need to be paid. In FLSA 2026-10, WHD concludes that when an employee spends the “substantial majority” of an otherwise non-compensable commute making client calls, that time is compensable. Together, the letters provide extensive guidance on commuting-time issues that have proliferated as work has become more flexible.

The lines that once defined what work is, and where it takes place, have blurred, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees across myriad industries have more flexibility than ever with regard to when and where they work. But increased flexibility also brings increased compliance challenges for employers trying to apply a federal wage-hour law, the FLSA, that was written for a very different Depression Era workplace.

As discussed in a previous post, the U.S. DOL has been vocal about its intention to leverage opinion letters, including through the Wage & Hour Division, to provide guidance on fast-evolving issues. Last week, the Division continued that effort with two new opinion letters addressing when an employee’s normal commuting time—which is normally not compensable—may in fact need to be paid.

In FLSA 2026-9 , WHD states that “ordinary” commuting time during the employee’s workday—e.g., an employee works at home in the morning, commutes from home to the office later in the day, and then resumes working at the office—is not compensable.

, WHD states that “ordinary” commuting time during the employee’s workday—e.g., an employee works at home in the morning, commutes from home to the office later in the day, and then resumes working at the office—is not compensable. In FLSA 2026-10 , the Division concludes that where an employee spends the “substantial majority” of commuting time calling clients, the commuting time is compensable, even if it occurs before the employee’s designated shift.

, the Division concludes that where an employee spends the “substantial majority” of commuting time calling clients, the commuting time is compensable, even if it occurs before the employee’s designated shift. Employers whose employees perform work-related tasks while commuting should pay close attention to both letters.

FLSA 2026-09

Question Presented:

Scenario 1 : An employee wants to work at home from 8 to 10 AM, drive to the office, resume working at the office, then drive back home and work there from 3:30 to 5 PM. Is the employee’s commute time compensable?

: An employee wants to work at home from 8 to 10 AM, drive to the office, resume working at the office, then drive back home and work there from 3:30 to 5 PM. Is the employee’s commute time compensable? Scenario 2 : An employee wants to work additional hours at home before their scheduled shift, then drive to the workplace to start that shift. Is the commute time compensable?

: An employee wants to work additional hours at home before their scheduled shift, then drive to the workplace to start that shift. Is the commute time compensable? Scenario 3: An employee wants to leave before the end of his scheduled shift to catch the bus, then finish work at home. Is the commute time on the bus compensable?

Conclusion: WHD concludes that in each scenario, the commuting time is not compensable. The Division notes that “ordinary” or “normal” commute time is generally not work time even if it occurs during the continuous workday, akin to bona fide meal breaks.

Key Reasoning: The Division uses the three scenarios to identify a “third category of time during the workday, in addition to bona fide meal breaks and off-duty time, that is not considered ‘hours worked’ under the FLSA.” WHD clarifies that this conclusion is not based on the Portal-to-Portal Act. Instead, it reflects a longstanding principle that time spent commuting to and from work—even when it occurs during a continuous working day—is not compensable time. WHD bases this on the view that ordinary commutes are primarily for the employee’s benefit, and notes that employees generally are not paid to “perform” a daily commute, nor is the daily commute an integral or indispensable part of their principal work activities.

Takeaways: WHD makes a number of observations about “ordinary” commuting time:

To qualify as ordinary commuting time, “adjacent off-duty activities” (i.e., returning home early to attend a parent-teacher conference) are not necessary—the employee can immediately return to work after the commute.

The commuting time need not “reduce an employee’s commute time to be considered ordinary or normal.”

There is no minimum commute length for the time to be excluded from hours worked—a 5-minute commute and a 50-minute commute can both qualify if other requirements are met.

Commuting time can qualify even if the work before or after the commute is mandatory. In other words, in Scenario 2, the employee need not voluntarily choose to work the morning hours for the commute to be non-compensable.

Travel from worksite to worksite during the workday remains compensable.

WHD recognizes that some commutes may place such “significant constraints” on an employee’s time, and so clearly benefit the employer, that they would no longer be “ordinary” commuting time and would be compensable.

If an employee performs compensable work during a commute, the time spent on those tasks is compensable. More on that below.

WHD cautions that FLSA 2026-09 is limited to commuting time and “should not be read as suggesting that other types of activities during the continuous workday require a detailed primary-beneficiary analysis to determine their status as worktime.”

For employers, the practical point is that ordinary commute time may remain non-compensable even when it falls between periods of work—but the details of the commute still matter.

FLSA 2026-10

Question Presented:

Scenario 1: A field service engineer receives pages and makes client calls about field service requests for approximately one hour before his scheduled shift begins, then spends the first hour of his scheduled shift commuting to the client worksite. Is the pre-shift hour compensable? Is the first hour of the shift, spent commuting, compensable?

Scenario 2: For that same field service engineer, is an approximately two-hour commute compensable if the engineer begins making client calls about halfway through the commute, even though the commute occurs before the scheduled shift?

Conclusion: As to Scenario 1, the hour spent making client calls is compensable because those calls are integral and indispensable to the employee’s principal activities. The hour spent commuting also is compensable because, in WHD’s view, it is not “ordinary” commute time. As to Scenario 2, the portion of the commute spent on client calls and the travel time after those calls are compensable, while the commuting time before the client calls is not.

Key Reasoning: WHD’s analysis turns on its finding that the service engineer’s client calls are not merely preliminary activities but are integral and indispensable to their principal duties of installing and servicing medical equipment. As a result, the time spent on those activities before the shift begins in Scenario 1 is compensable.

For the later commute, however, WHD applies a “totality of the circumstances” analysis. It focuses on the fact that the commute occurs immediately after the calls and immediately before work at the client’s site, that the employee is driving a company-owned vehicle, and that the employer dictates when and where the employee drives. WHD states that these facts deprive the employee of the “flexibility and freedom” that typically characterize ordinary commute time. On that basis, WHD concludes the commute is not “ordinary” commuting time. WHD also acknowledges, however, that “[t]o the extent that your workday regularly differs from this scenario, your drive may instead be a non-compensable ordinary commute, depending on all the circumstances.”

WHD reaches a similar result for Scenario 2, where the employee begins making client calls halfway through a two-hour commute. WHD finds the first hour, when there are no client calls, is ordinary commute time and not compensable. But the Division finds that the “workday commences when [the employee] begins calling clients to schedule their appointments, and the rest of [their] travel time from your first client call until [they] arrive at [their] first client location is compensable.” Notably, that appears to be true even if a commute does not involve client calls, because WHD also relies on the fact that the employee must “regularly plan to spend much of the time between 7 and 8 AM scheduling client appointments” (emphasis added).

Takeaways: FLSA 2026-10 should be read together with FLSA 2026-09. In particular, WHD’s conclusion about Scenario 1 limits the reach of the “ordinary” commuting time concept by applying a “totality of the circumstances” analysis. This conclusion seemingly did not depend on the employee performing work while commuting. Instead, WHD treated the commute as compensable because of the work that came before and after it, and because of the employer’s control over the commute itself.

WHD’s conclusion in Scenario 2 also confirms that the “ordinary” commuting time concept does not override the basic rule that, when an employee works during a commute, that work time is compensable.

FLSA 2026-10 leaves questions unanswered. WHD notes that the analysis does not address whether “a less extensive amount of time spent on calls while traveling to your first worksite might affect whether your entire travel time after your first call would constitute hours worked.” In the letter, WHD suggests that merely needing to plan to perform work, such as client calls, during a commute may be enough to make the commute compensable—even if the employee does not actually perform that work on a particular day. The scope and application of that point is unclear.

Finally, WHD clarifies that time spent receiving pages is usually “incidental” and does not start the continuous workday because “the minimal time it takes to receive each page before [the employee’s] workday begins is not compensable hours worked.”

Conclusion

These letters represent substantial effort by WHD to explain when time spent commuting to and from work is compensable. Employers should pay attention and seek advice of counsel with respect to any areas of uncertainty. They should also watch for additional guidance, because DOL and WHD may later expand, narrow, or clarify the positions taken here.

Please feel free to reach out to your favorite Seyfarth attorney to discuss. Our team is closely monitoring the DOL’s opinion letter programs and is available to provide guidance tailored to our clients’ particular circumstances and realities.